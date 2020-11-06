How to complete FIFA 21's Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC - Dexerto

Player Moments are a really fun addition to FIFA, celebrating some of the biggest and best moments in football history, and bringing the instigator to the forefront of the game with a special upgraded card.

In the past players such as Sergio Ramos and Aaron Ramsey have had Player Moments cards, thanks to beautiful goals they’ve scored in previous years, earning themselves upgrades in the current game.

That said, there are clearly many players and moments that haven’t got Player Moments cards yet that absolutely deserve them – so who’s missing?

James Rodriguez storms the 2014 World Cup

Colombian starlet James Rodriguez broke into the international scene with a bang, earning the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup and putting on some truly incredible displays, despite being a relative unknown prior to the tournament.

His performances earned him international acclaim, and it was this goal that amplified his ability, earning himself a goal of the tournament and Puskás award to boot.

Olivier Giroud’s insane scorpion kick

Following up Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick on Boxing Day 2016, Olivier Giroud decided to go one better and score a scorpion kick that would go on to be that year’s Puskás award winner.

Read More: How to complete Mo Daramy Player Moments SBC in FIFA 20

After a rapid counter-attack, it looked as if Alexis Sanchez had misplaced his cross in, but Giroud wasn’t bothered at all, simply flicking his leg out behind him and somehow, miraculously, getting the ball in the back of the net after a sweet kiss of the crossbar.

Giroud isn’t a prolific goalscorer by any means, but that goal is one of the best you’ll see, and near-impossible to replicate.

Manuel Neuer puts his name out there

For the better part of the last decade, Manuel Neuer has been known as one of the greatest goalkeepers out there, and this is the match that started it all. Manchester United, still the powerhouse they used to be, were great, but Neuer absolutely stole the show.

He was quickly snapped up by Bayern Munich in the next transfer window, but to this day, this performance remains one of the best you’ll see from a goalie.

Bale blasts home in the Champions League final

Gareth Bale is a huge talent that, for whatever reason, seems to be greatly undervalued by Madridistas – but he’s a player that really has it all, and that was proved in his short time on the pitch during the 2018 Champions League final.

Read More: Zweback reveals which FIFA 20 Storyline card is best to take in Season 5

Arriving on the pitch with only half an hour left, Bale scored two goals to win Real Madrid yet another Champions League trophy, and his first was this overhead kick, that could put the world’s greatest gymnasts to shame.

Troy Deeney performs promotion miracle

Troy Deeney isn’t typically a player you look at as having a highlight reel on the biggest stages in world football, but his late winner in the 2013 Championship playoffs to send Watford to the Playoff Final is up there as one of the most exciting footballing moments in recent memory.

After conceding a penalty late on, Watford looked to be beaten by Leicester, but a huge save from Manuel Almunia, followed by a stunning counter-attack and Deeney’s emphatic finish, made for one of the most insane final moments you’ll ever witness.

Edouard secures Celtic the first-ever Scottish treble-treble

(Timestamp 5.45 for mobile viewers)

Celtic aren’t a club that are strangers to domestic success, batting off the competition almost every step of the way in Scotland.

But that’s not to say they’ve always won everything; that is, until Edouard scored the winner for them against Heart of Midlothian in the 2019 Scottish Cup Final. The goal gifted them the trophy and the treble treble: winning all three domestic trophies in Scotland for the third season in a row.

Iniesta proves he’s one of the best against Chelsea

Andres Iniesta is a Spain and Barcelona legend, one of the greatest center-midfielders of all time and, during his best years, an absolute force on the pitch in every sense of the word.

It’s hard to narrow down his best moments as a player, with so many trophies and accolades to his name, but this goal against Chelsea in the 2009 Champions League semi-final is definitely one of his finer ones.

The goal, which floated like Chelsea fans’ soft-melting murmurs of grief into the back of the net, proved that he was as clinical as he was intelligent, and as composed as he was efficient, a standard-bearer for which every other footballer need look to.

Aduriz shows that age is just a number

At 38 years old, Aritz Aduriz most athletic years may have been considered to be behind him, but that meant nothing when Athletic Bilbao were seeking a late winner against Barcelona in the opening match of the season.

Having been on the pitch for hardly a minute, Aduriz found himself receiving a cross and spinning his body in the air, picking out the perfect opportunity for a bicycle kick to beat Barcelona in the 89th minute.

Cisse scores a screamer against Chelsea

Papiss Cisse became somewhat of a cult hero to the Newcastle faithful during his four years with the club, who have hit little to celebrate in recent years.

But you can see why they loved him so much when he was capable of scoring goals like this. From about 20 yards out and at a particularly strange angle, Cisse pulled out a Roberto Carlos-esque curler that flew over Petr Cech’s outstretched arm and right into the top corner, a goal that probably couldn’t be replicated no matter how many tries you had.

“Aguero000”

(Timestamp 19.09 for mobile viewers)

This goal really needs no explanation. The commentary is etched into the brains of football fans worldwide, especially both Manchester City and Manchester United fans for very different reasons.

Read More: 7 players that deserve Icon cards in FIFA 21

All United needed was for City to drop points, and it looked like it might have been happening, but QPR finally let Aguero through to create one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history, ripping the trophy out of United’s grasp and gifting City their first in over 40 years.

There are countless other moments that we could name in which players deserve to be commemorated with a Player Moments card in FIFA 20, but these are among the most impressive we could pick out, be it for the skill needed or the grandeur of the match in which the player achieved it.

So, who else do you think deserves a Player Moments card? It would be impossible to get everyone in, but as this list makes clear, some players deserve it without a doubt. Maybe, throughout the rest of the season, these cards will come.