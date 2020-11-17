 How to complete FIFA 21 RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives: rewards & more - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives: rewards & more

Published: 17/Nov/2020 21:23

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 Knockout Stage Objectives
EA Sports

A brand new set of Objectives is live for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Road to the Final promo, and we’ve got all the info on how to complete them and the rewards you’ll get from doing so.

RTTF has brought a ton of new content into FUT 21, and the latest Objective gives players the chance at even more rewards, potentially without having to fork over a single coin.

Unlike SBCs, these challenges don’t require you to build a specific squad, just that you win the required amount of matches. However, these Knockout Stage Objectives do have an extra wrinkle to them you do have to be aware of.

FIFA 21 RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives & rewards

FIFA RTTF Knockout objective
EA Sports
You should be able to see the new Objective in your hub.

You only need to knock out six wins to complete all the different parts, but you have to do it within a 12 match limit, so be sure to bring the best squad you have available with you.

Below is the full list of Objectives you need to complete if you want to get all the way through, along with the reward for each tier:

  • One Win
    • 75+ Rare Player
    • 100 XP
  • Two Wins
    • Two Rare Gold Player Packs
    • 200 XP
  • Four Wins
    • Two Rare Gold Player Packs
    • 300 XP
  • Six Wins
    • 25,000 Pack
    • 55,000 Pack
    • 400 XP

Is the RTTF Knockout Stage Objective worth doing?

RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives
EA Sports
Rewards for getting six wins in 12 matches and completing the Knockout Stage Objective.

All rewards you get by completing the Knockout Stage are untradeable, which has been met with confusion by a number of players since they don’t see the rewards listed above as good enough for the 12 game limit.

While the rewards might not be out of this world, you can’t knock EA for trying something other than the regular player Objectives. So, if you’re confident you can win at least half your matches, why not give it a go?

As always, keep it tuned to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest updates, guides, and news on FIFA 21 and Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Update 5 adds third kits for Man United, Barcelona & more

Published: 17/Nov/2020 14:22

by Connor Bennett
Martial in Manchester United's third kit in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have rolled out a new update for FIFA 21, adding 55 new third kits for teams across the globe. Here, you can see all of them in action. 

One of the big selling points about FIFA each year is the unrivaled authenticity that EA SPORTS has managed to put together over the years. From kits to stadiums, to leagues, and new player faces – or Starheads, as they’re sometimes known – each new FIFA game pretty much has it all. 

Though not everything is there from the very start of the game’s cycle, however, and it takes the FIFA developers a batch of updates to get completely up-to-date – unless they haven’t got the license for teams such as Juventus and Roma. 

With the rollout of Title Update #5, which sees tweaks to the Team Press and Constant Pressure tactics, as well as other changes, EA have also added a whole host of new kits that had been missing. 

EA Sports
A whole host of changes have been made to FIFA, especially when it comes to defending.

FIFA 21 new third kits

In total, EA have added an additional 55 third kits to teams around the globe – with most of the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga receiving their unique kits. 

A few highlights that players have already pointed out include the stunning pink Barcelona kit, Manchester United’s unique Zebra style kit, as well as Celtic’s and Marseille’s striking looks. 

If you want to see them all in-game, FIFA YouTuber ReFIFA has put together a quick video showcasing all of the new kits in action, so make sure to take a look. 

If one of the kits that you’ve wanted for Ultimate Team has finally been added, you can hop into the market and pick it up for a few coins. 

If you’re a Career Mode or Kick Offplayer, you won’t have to change anything outside of downloading the update. The new kits will be available to you once you’ve downloaded it and started up FIFA 21.