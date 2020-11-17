How to complete FIFA 21 RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives: rewards & more - Dexerto

A brand new set of Objectives is live for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Road to the Final promo, and we’ve got all the info on how to complete them and the rewards you’ll get from doing so.

RTTF has brought a ton of new content into FUT 21, and the latest Objective gives players the chance at even more rewards, potentially without having to fork over a single coin.

Unlike SBCs, these challenges don’t require you to build a specific squad, just that you win the required amount of matches. However, these Knockout Stage Objectives do have an extra wrinkle to them you do have to be aware of.

FIFA 21 RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives & rewards

You only need to knock out six wins to complete all the different parts, but you have to do it within a 12 match limit, so be sure to bring the best squad you have available with you.

Below is the full list of Objectives you need to complete if you want to get all the way through, along with the reward for each tier:

One Win 75+ Rare Player 100 XP

Two Wins Two Rare Gold Player Packs 200 XP

Four Wins Two Rare Gold Player Packs 300 XP

Six Wins 25,000 Pack 55,000 Pack 400 XP



Is the RTTF Knockout Stage Objective worth doing?

All rewards you get by completing the Knockout Stage are untradeable, which has been met with confusion by a number of players since they don’t see the rewards listed above as good enough for the 12 game limit.

While the rewards might not be out of this world, you can’t knock EA for trying something other than the regular player Objectives. So, if you’re confident you can win at least half your matches, why not give it a go?

As always, keep it tuned to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest updates, guides, and news on FIFA 21 and Ultimate Team