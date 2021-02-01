How to complete FIFA 21 Mid Icon Upgrade SBC: Cost & solution

EA SPORTS have released a brand new FIFA 21 Mid ICON Upgrade SBC, and our guide will show you how to complete it fast.

There’s over 100 ICONs in this year’s flagship football game, with the latest coming in the form of David Beckham at the turn of the New Year. The Englishman has the standard three ICONs to pack, but also a special untradeable card for everybody who played Ultimate Team this January.

Of course, he’s just one of many Legends available to get in this year’s title. So, let’s take a look at one of your best chances of getting one, with the latest Upgrade SBC.

FIFA 21 Mid ICON Upgrade SBC

Requirements and Expiry

There’s a few teams involved in this challenge, four to be exact, and it will expire on February 6.

84-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Players in the Squad: 11

85-rated squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

86-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Players in the Squad: 11

86-rated squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

According to the FUTBIN database, the entire SBC will cost a total of 570,000 to 590,000 coins on consoles.

Solution

84-rated squad

85-rated squad

86-rated squad

86-rated squad

SBC Review

It’s difficult to make a recommendation about whether or not you should complete this Ultimate Team challenge. It all depends on your budget and of course, what’s already in your club in terms of spare players. If you have a lot of spare cash, this is definitely one to consider.

Read More: Leeds stadium Elland Road leaked in FIFA 21

That being said, for completing all four of the teams you will also receive an Electrum Players pack, Two Rare Gold players, Premium Electrum Players pack, and a Small Prime Players Pack – so maybe that will influence your decision.

For more Squad Building Challenges guide, check us out on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.