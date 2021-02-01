Logo
How to complete FIFA 21 Mid Icon Upgrade SBC: Cost & solution

Published: 1/Feb/2021 11:48

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Etoo ICON
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have released a brand new FIFA 21 Mid ICON Upgrade SBC, and our guide will show you how to complete it fast.

There’s over 100 ICONs in this year’s flagship football game, with the latest coming in the form of David Beckham at the turn of the New Year. The Englishman has the standard three ICONs to pack, but also a special untradeable card for everybody who played Ultimate Team this January.

Of course, he’s just one of many Legends available to get in this year’s title. So, let’s take a look at one of your best chances of getting one, with the latest Upgrade SBC.

David Beckham fifa 21 ICON
EA SPORTS
David Beckham was the latest ICON to be added in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Mid ICON Upgrade SBC

Requirements and Expiry

There’s a few teams involved in this challenge, four to be exact, and it will expire on February 6. 

84-rated squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

85-rated squad

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

86-rated squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Players in the Squad: 11

86-rated squad

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

According to the FUTBIN database, the entire SBC will cost a total of 570,000 to 590,000 coins on consoles.

Solution

FIFA 21 SBC 1 2021

FIFA 21 SBC Icon

SBC FIFA 21 ICON Upgrade

SBC FIFA 21 ICON Upgrade 4

SBC Review

It’s difficult to make a recommendation about whether or not you should complete this Ultimate Team challenge. It all depends on your budget and of course, what’s already in your club in terms of spare players. If you have a lot of spare cash, this is definitely one to consider.

That being said, for completing all four of the teams you will also receive an Electrum Players pack, Two Rare Gold players, Premium Electrum Players pack, and a Small Prime Players Pack – so maybe that will influence your decision.

For more Squad Building Challenges guide, check us out on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions: Salah, Lautaro, Suarez

Published: 1/Feb/2021 14:52 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 14:53

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions with a Mo Salah card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Team of the Year cards are still in packs in FIFA 21, but we’ve got Team of the Week 19 on the horizon as well, and it looks like a tasty squad if our predictions are spot on. 

With English teams once again competing in the FA Cup, FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 gave a chance for other leagues to get their moment in the spotlight. Though, we also had the release of more Team of the Year cards to make things a little more interesting as EA dug deep for new cards.

It was a pretty interesting set of cards, and with Team of the Week 19 on the horizon, we once again have the Team of the Year release throwing a curveball into proceedings.

However, after some standout performances from Liverpool, Leeds United, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, TOTW 19 should have some nice cards. So, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions.

Lautaro Martinez in FIFA 21 with Inter Milan
Graphics: EA SPORTS
Lauataro is well worth a FIFA 21 TOTW nod this week.

This week, our predictions are headlined with Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Atletico’s Luis Suarez, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Again, it’s a forward heavy set of predictions, but they’re all worthwhile nominees.

We also have Callum Wilson from Newcastle United making their cut after his brace against Everton. Leeds’ Patrick Bamford run Leicester ragged, and he deserves a card. As does FC Koln’s Marius Wolf.

There are also nods for Ajax’s Dusan Tadic, Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney, and Lyon’s Leo Dubois.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19

  • GK: Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace
  • GK: Juan Musso – Udinese
  • RB: Cesar Azpilicueta – Chelsea
  • RB: Leo Dubois – Lyon
  • CB: John Brooks – Wolfsburg
  • CB: Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen
  • CDM: Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens
  • CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • CM: Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
  • CM: Laurent Abergel – Lorient
  • RM: Marius Wolf – FC Koln
  • LM: Henry Onyekuru – Galatasry
  • LW: Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb
  • CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
  • CF: : Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • ST: Mo Salah – Liverpool
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • ST: Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Rafa Mir – Huesca

TOTW 19 Silver Stars prediction – Ahmed Hassan

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with Olympiakos’ Ahmed Hassan.

The forward bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist in a 3-1 win over Apollon Smyrnis and is well worthy of his first special card of FIFA 21. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 19 and aren’t official in any way. EA might spring for some other players based on what promos they’ve got lined up given we’ve now moved into February. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long either way to find out. Team of the Week 19 will be released on Wednesday, February 3 at 6 pm GMT.