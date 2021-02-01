How to complete FIFA 21 Mid Icon Upgrade SBC: Cost & solution

EA SPORTS have released a brand new FIFA 21 Mid ICON Upgrade SBC, and our guide will show you how to complete it fast.
There’s over 100 ICONs in this year’s flagship football game, with the latest coming in the form of David Beckham at the turn of the New Year. The Englishman has the standard three ICONs to pack, but also a special untradeable card for everybody who played Ultimate Team this January.
Of course, he’s just one of many Legends available to get in this year’s title. So, let’s take a look at one of your best chances of getting one, with the latest Upgrade SBC.
FIFA 21 Mid ICON Upgrade SBC
Requirements and Expiry
There’s a few teams involved in this challenge, four to be exact, and it will expire on February 6.
84-rated squad
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Players in the Squad: 11
85-rated squad
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Players in the Squad: 11
86-rated squad
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Players in the Squad: 11
86-rated squad
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
According to the FUTBIN database, the entire SBC will cost a total of 570,000 to 590,000 coins on consoles.
Solution
84-rated squad
85-rated squad
86-rated squad
86-rated squad
SBC Review
It’s difficult to make a recommendation about whether or not you should complete this Ultimate Team challenge. It all depends on your budget and of course, what’s already in your club in terms of spare players. If you have a lot of spare cash, this is definitely one to consider.
That being said, for completing all four of the teams you will also receive an Electrum Players pack, Two Rare Gold players, Premium Electrum Players pack, and a Small Prime Players Pack – so maybe that will influence your decision.
