 How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 7 - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 7

Published: 13/Nov/2020 15:53 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 15:54

by Alex Garton

The Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 7 are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Marquee Matchups are into their seventh week and features a set of international break fixtures between eight different nations. Remember, you’ll need to complete all four different challenges to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC, for which you will get different packs in rewards along the way.

Without further ado, let’s look at the challenges and the cheapest solutions you can use to complete each of them this week.

Italy v Poland

Requirements

  • Players from Poland and Italy: Min. 1
  • Nationalities in squad: Max. 4
  • Rare players: Min. 3
  • Team rating: Min. 73
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Italy v Poland.

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you around 4000- 6000 coins on consoles and 13,000 on PC.

Portugal v France

Requirements

  • Players from Portugal and France: Min. 1
  • Clubs in squad: Min. 5
  • Rare players: Min. 2
  • Gold players: Mini. 3
  • Squad Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Portugal v France.

This solution should only set you back about 3500-4500 coins on consoles and 4500 on PC.

Spain v Germany

Requirements

  • Players from Spain and Germany: Mini. 2
  • Number of Leagues: Min. 3
  • Nationalities in squad: Max. 3
  • Players from the same club: Min. 3
  • Squad Rating: Min. 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Spain v Germany.

This solution should only cost about 4,000-12,000 on consoles and 3500 on PC.

England v Ireland

Requirements

  • Players from England: Min. 1
  • Players from Republic of Ireland: Min. 1
  • Players from the same nation: Max. 3
  • Rare players: Min. 2
  • Spead Rating: Min. 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 85
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete England v Ireland.

This solution should only set you back about 8,500 – 14,000 coins on consoles and 20,000 on PC.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Gold Premium Players Pack for completing the entire thing.

For more FIFA 21 guides and news stick with us here at Dexerto.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!