How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 7 - Dexerto

The Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 7 are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know.

Marquee Matchups are into their seventh week and features a set of international break fixtures between eight different nations. Remember, you’ll need to complete all four different challenges to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC, for which you will get different packs in rewards along the way.

Without further ado, let’s look at the challenges and the cheapest solutions you can use to complete each of them this week.

Italy v Poland

Requirements

Players from Poland and Italy: Min. 1

Nationalities in squad: Max. 4

Rare players: Min. 3

Team rating: Min. 73

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you around 4000- 6000 coins on consoles and 13,000 on PC.

Portugal v France

Requirements

Players from Portugal and France: Min. 1

Clubs in squad: Min. 5

Rare players: Min. 2

Gold players: Mini. 3

Squad Rating: Min. 74

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution should only set you back about 3500-4500 coins on consoles and 4500 on PC.

Spain v Germany

Requirements

Players from Spain and Germany: Mini. 2

Number of Leagues: Min. 3

Nationalities in squad: Max. 3

Players from the same club: Min. 3

Squad Rating: Min. 75

Team Chemistry: Min. 80

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution should only cost about 4,000-12,000 on consoles and 3500 on PC.

England v Ireland

Requirements

Players from England: Min. 1

Players from Republic of Ireland: Min. 1

Players from the same nation: Max. 3

Rare players: Min. 2

Spead Rating: Min. 77

Team Chemistry: Min. 85

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution should only set you back about 8,500 – 14,000 coins on consoles and 20,000 on PC.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Gold Premium Players Pack for completing the entire thing.

For more FIFA 21 guides and news stick with us here at Dexerto.