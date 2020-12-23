Logo
How to complete FIFA 21 Joao Victor Freeze SBC: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 23/Dec/2020 22:23

by Albert Petrosyan

Another day, another Freeze SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, this time for João Victor, a Brazilian winger/midfielder who plays for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Here’s everything you need to unlock him cheaply and quickly.

Freeze continues to be one of the longest promos so far in FUT 21 and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. On December 23, EA SPORTS released yet another SBC for it, featuring a position-change version of João Victor.

Originally, the Brazilian’s base card is a 75-rated non-rare gold left midfielder, but this new challenge offers a much higher rated version that’s been transformed into a striker. Check out the in-game stats, requirements, solutions, cost, and everything else below.

Joao Victor Freeze SBC in-game stats

Joao Victor in-game stats in FIFA 21
In-game stats for Joao Victor’s Freeze SBC card in FIFA 21.

The +9 overall upgrade to this card is actually one of the more massive boosts we’ve seen so far in Freeze. There are upgrades all over the place for this item, most notably shooting, which has been increased from 72 to 85.

Pace, Physicality, and Dribbling also received some considerable boosts, all combining to produce a very usable striker card, especially when taking into account Victor boasts a five-star weak foot and four-star skills.

Joao Victor Freeze SBC requirements & cost

Victor’s SBC is actually a bit pricey, all things considered. FUTBIN estimates it to cost between 135,000 – 156,000 Coins, depending on your platform. There are two components to this squad building challenge – Brazil & Bundesliga; here are the requirements:

BRAZIL

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • In-Form or FUT Champs players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

BUNDESLIGA

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • In-Form or FUT Champs players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Joao Victor Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position-change cards.

BRAZIL

Joao Victor SBC solution in FIFA 21
Cheap solution for Joao Victor Freeze SBC’s Brazil component.

BUNDESLIGA

Joao Victor SBC solution in FIFA 21
Cheap solution for Joao Victor Freeze SBC’s Bundesliga component.

Joao Victor Freeze loan SBC

If you’re not sure about dedicating that much coinage for this card right away, you can try him out first on a three-match loan by completing the alternate SBC for about 4,000 – 6,000 coins. Here are the requirements:

  • Players from Brazil: Min 1
  • Gold Players: Min 2
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • Players in Squad: 8

While we don’t recommend doing this SBC before trying him out, if you do decide to complete it, you have until Wednesday, December 30 for both, so exactly a week from the initial release.

FIFA 21 TOTW 13 live: Lewandowski, Hernandez, Benzema, more

Published: 23/Dec/2020 18:30 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 18:35

by Isaac McIntyre
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 13, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far.

With FUTMAS ⁠— or should we say, FUT Freeze ⁠— wrapping up, all eyes turn back to the ever-present Team of the Week promo, and who made it in the team this week.

There’s a number of big names that may have chalked their name into the lineup too, including Bayern Munich’s ever-dominant striker Robert Lewandowski and Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan hitman Luis Suarez.

Scott McTominay also booked his ticket after Manchester United did the Yorkshire double, ousting Sheffield United mid-week before swatting Leeds aside in a 6-2 drubbing. Here’s the full Team of the Week 13.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 13

Outside of the huge, high-rated names, there are a couple of cards FIFA 21 players will likely be taking some interest in, such as AC Milan’s pacey right-back, Theo Hernandez, and PSG central defender Kimpembe.

To be fair, Scott McTominay’s card is half-decent and definitely usable, although not the most exciting of the batch (unless you’re a United fan, of course). Other than those, there’s nothing really that catches the eye; overall, it’s a pretty bang-average TOTW this time around.

Team of the Week 13 start time

On Dec. 23, FIFA publishers EA released the thirteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 13 promo began at 6pm (UK time), as per usual. That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, and 3am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 13 player upgrades are announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Bobby Firmino will be all smiles if he gets a TOTW 13 in-form; he'll become an 89-rated card.
Despite playing a key role in Liverpool’s 7-goal outburts against Crystal Palace, Robert Firmino did not receive an In-Form.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions

Now that the full team has been officially revealed, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 13 predictions below and see how many we actually ended up getting right!

  • Nick Pope – Burnley
  • Timo Horn – FC Koln
  • Unai Nunez – Atletico Bilbao
  • Yerry Mina – Everton
  • Damien Da Silva – Rennes
  • Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • Ryan Sessegnon – Hoffenheim
  • Matthias Zimmermann – Fortuna Dusseldorf
  • Scott McTominay – Manchester United
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • Houssem Aouar – Lyon
  • Kemar Roofe – Rangers
  • Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford
  • Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale
  • Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
  • Fedor Chalov – CSKA Moscow
  • Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • Gerard Moreno – Villarreal
  • Alvaro Morata – Juventus

