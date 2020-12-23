How to complete FIFA 21 Joao Victor Freeze SBC: cheapest solutions & cost

Another day, another Freeze SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, this time for João Victor, a Brazilian winger/midfielder who plays for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Here’s everything you need to unlock him cheaply and quickly.

Freeze continues to be one of the longest promos so far in FUT 21 and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. On December 23, EA SPORTS released yet another SBC for it, featuring a position-change version of João Victor.

Originally, the Brazilian’s base card is a 75-rated non-rare gold left midfielder, but this new challenge offers a much higher rated version that’s been transformed into a striker. Check out the in-game stats, requirements, solutions, cost, and everything else below.

Joao Victor Freeze SBC in-game stats

The +9 overall upgrade to this card is actually one of the more massive boosts we’ve seen so far in Freeze. There are upgrades all over the place for this item, most notably shooting, which has been increased from 72 to 85.

Pace, Physicality, and Dribbling also received some considerable boosts, all combining to produce a very usable striker card, especially when taking into account Victor boasts a five-star weak foot and four-star skills.

Joao Victor Freeze SBC requirements & cost

Victor’s SBC is actually a bit pricey, all things considered. FUTBIN estimates it to cost between 135,000 – 156,000 Coins, depending on your platform. There are two components to this squad building challenge – Brazil & Bundesliga; here are the requirements:

BRAZIL

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In-Form or FUT Champs players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

BUNDESLIGA

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In-Form or FUT Champs players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Joao Victor Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position-change cards.

BRAZIL

BUNDESLIGA

Joao Victor Freeze loan SBC

If you’re not sure about dedicating that much coinage for this card right away, you can try him out first on a three-match loan by completing the alternate SBC for about 4,000 – 6,000 coins. Here are the requirements:

Players from Brazil: Min 1

Gold Players: Min 2

Player Level: Min Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Players in Squad: 8

While we don’t recommend doing this SBC before trying him out, if you do decide to complete it, you have until Wednesday, December 30 for both, so exactly a week from the initial release.

