How to complete FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

How to complete FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 23/Oct/2020 10:04

by David Purcell
Niane POTM FIFA 21
EA SPORTS have unveiled the first Ligue 1 Player of the Month card of this game’s life cycle, with FC Metz’s firing striker being rewarded for his red-hot form. So, let’s look at how you can complete the new FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC, with details on price and solutions. 

This is just one of a bunch of players to be named POTM for their respective leagues, with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ansu Fati, and Andrej Kramaric picking up the prize for September.

As for the French top flight, the month was all about Niane, as the 6ft2 talisman made his mark on the Ligue 1.

The winner was announced on October 22 on the official EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter account, seen below, posting a short video compilation of his goals.

Now we know how his card shapes up, let’s take a look through the FIFA 21 Niane POTM SBC requirements.

FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC

Requirements

If you’re looking to add the speedy Senegalese sniper to your team, here’s the full list of requirements.

  • Players from Ligue 1: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

Cost: 40,000 to 45,000 coins (FUTBIN)

Solution: 

FIFA 21 Niane SBC
Here’s how to complete this challenge and get Niane POTM in FIFA 21.

So, there you have it! That’s how you can complete this FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC challenge for a relatively low price.

This is going to be a huge addition to the arsenal of players using Ligue 1 or hybrid squads with French league players, much like the new Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC – which is still live for a limited amount of time.

For the price you can get him for, Niane looks to be a decent acquisition – especially if you compare this challenge to some that have gone before it. For more FIFA 21 news, tips, and guides follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

5 FIFA 21 players you need for FUT Champions this weekend

Published: 22/Oct/2020 22:06

by Nate Searl
fifa 21 top fut champs
If you want to win in FUT Champions, you need a good squad, and if you want a good squad, you need these five players.

The weekend’s coming up, which means that FIFA 21 players need to start preparing their squads if they hope to compete in FUT Champions. This week’s Team of the Week (TOTW) includes some great options.

Here are the five best players to get for your squad:

5. TOTW Ederson

TOTW Ederson
TOTW Ederson

If you want a Goalkeeper with great reflexes and kicking, TOTW Ederson is almost a must. Manchester City’s Keeper boasts an impressive 89 Reflexes stat along with an incredible 94 Kicking. This helps him make accurate Goal Kicks that don’t get intercepted.

He’s slightly more agile than the 90-rated Alisson, and a little cheaper too.

4. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is still a staple for any FUT Champions team. He is the best central midfielder in the game at 91 overall. His passing skills are unrivaled. He has an overall 94 in crossing, 94 in short passing, and 93 in long passing.

This helps De Bruyne find teammates and get the ball to them in great positions to score. It doesn’t hurt that he’s also a great shot himself.

3. Neymar

Neymar Jr.
Neymar

If you’re playing a formation with wingers, Neymar is your man. His 94 Acceleration, along with his 96 agility and 95 in Dribbling, helps him outrun and get by his opponents.

He has excellent chemistry with Kylian Mbappe (if you have him) as well as other Ligue One Uber Eats or Brazilian players. If you can afford him, he’s well worth the investment.

2. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk
Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk is the best defender in the game. It’s a lot easier to score in FIFA 21 than it was in 20, and FUT Champions players know how to abuse the mechanics of the game.

This makes having great CBs extremely important, and none do the job better than Van Dijk. Make sure to give him the Shadow Chemistry Style and watch him shut down the opposing strikers.

1. TOTW Rashford

TOTW Rashford
TOTW Rashford

Rashford’s TOTW card is going for over 600,000 on the transfer market, and for good reason. His 92 Pace stat and his 85 Shooting stat make him one of the most lethal strikers on the market. Combine that with his 5-star skill moves and 86 dribbling and he’s an absolute menace.

He pairs great with midfielders like De Bruyne who can get the ball to him while he’s making a run.