How to complete FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have unveiled the first Ligue 1 Player of the Month card of this game’s life cycle, with FC Metz’s firing striker being rewarded for his red-hot form. So, let’s look at how you can complete the new FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC, with details on price and solutions.

This is just one of a bunch of players to be named POTM for their respective leagues, with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ansu Fati, and Andrej Kramaric picking up the prize for September.

As for the French top flight, the month was all about Niane, as the 6ft2 talisman made his mark on the Ligue 1.

The winner was announced on October 22 on the official EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter account, seen below, posting a short video compilation of his goals.

Now we know how his card shapes up, let’s take a look through the FIFA 21 Niane POTM SBC requirements.

FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC

Requirements

If you’re looking to add the speedy Senegalese sniper to your team, here’s the full list of requirements.

Players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

Cost: 40,000 to 45,000 coins (FUTBIN)

Solution:

So, there you have it! That’s how you can complete this FIFA 21 Ibrahima Niane POTM SBC challenge for a relatively low price.

This is going to be a huge addition to the arsenal of players using Ligue 1 or hybrid squads with French league players, much like the new Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC – which is still live for a limited amount of time.

For the price you can get him for, Niane looks to be a decent acquisition – especially if you compare this challenge to some that have gone before it. For more FIFA 21 news, tips, and guides follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.