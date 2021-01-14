How to complete FIFA 21 Iago Aspas POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas has scooped the Player of the Month award for December in La Liga, beating out competition from clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the process. Here’s how to complete his POTM SBC.

Iago Aspas has had somewhat of a whirlwind career, with a disappointing stint at Liverpool but seems to have found his groove since heading back to Celta, where he started his career, in 2015.

With four goals and four assists across his five matches in December, Aspas put on an impressive performance in the unforgiving league. As a result, Celta currently sit in 8th place, just 7 points behind European qualification, a feat they’ve achieved just once in 14 years.

So, with a big upgrade to his base card, this Iago Aspas POTM card is definitely one to consider working for, and here’s all the details you need to complete the SBC including requirements and cheapest cost.

FIFA 21 Iago Aspas POTM SBC

Requirements

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to make two squads that meets the following requirements:

La Liga SBC

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

National Team (Spain) SBC

Players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 21 Iago Aspas POTM SBC Solutions

La Liga team

This squad will set you back around 39,000-44,000, based on FUTBIN’s database and depending on which platform you play on.

National team

This squad will set you back approximately 69,000-79,000, dependent on which platform you play on, with PS4 the cheapest and PC the most expensive.

In total, the SBC costs around 110k-130k, but the Aspas card itself is really a decent one, and could be well worth the investment.

