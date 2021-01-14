 How to complete FIFA 21 Iago Aspas POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Iago Aspas POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 14/Jan/2021 10:27

by Jacob Hale
Iago Aspas POTM SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas has scooped the Player of the Month award for December in La Liga, beating out competition from clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the process. Here’s how to complete his POTM SBC.

Iago Aspas has had somewhat of a whirlwind career, with a disappointing stint at Liverpool but seems to have found his groove since heading back to Celta, where he started his career, in 2015.

With four goals and four assists across his five matches in December, Aspas put on an impressive performance in the unforgiving league. As a result, Celta currently sit in 8th place, just 7 points behind European qualification, a feat they’ve achieved just once in 14 years.

So, with a big upgrade to his base card, this Iago Aspas POTM card is definitely one to consider working for, and here’s all the details you need to complete the SBC including requirements and cheapest cost.

FIFA 21 Iago Aspas POTM SBC

Requirements

iago aspas la liga potm trophy
La Liga
Iago Aspas had a very strong end to 2020.

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to make two squads that meets the following requirements:

La Liga SBC

  • Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

National Team (Spain) SBC

  • Players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 21 Iago Aspas POTM SBC Solutions

La Liga team

iago aspas potm sbc la liga team
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Iago Aspas POTM SBC La Liga cheapest solution.

This squad will set you back around 39,000-44,000, based on FUTBIN’s database and depending on which platform you play on.

National team

Iago Aspas SBC national team solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Iago Aspas SBC national team solution.

This squad will set you back approximately 69,000-79,000, dependent on which platform you play on, with PS4 the cheapest and PC the most expensive.

In total, the SBC costs around 110k-130k, but the Aspas card itself is really a decent one, and could be well worth the investment.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 16 live: Griezmann, Reus, Depay, more

Published: 13/Jan/2021 18:40 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 19:01

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 16, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the latest in-form team of 2021.

EA SPORTS rolled out the 16th edition of the Team of the Week on January 13, and it includes a fairly good amount of high-rated players. While Lionel Messi didn’t get the second In-Form that many believed he deserved for his weekend performance, his Barcelona teammate, Antoine Griezmann, was honored instead.

Former La Liga star and now PSG net-minder ties the Frenchman as the joint highest-rated player in the squad, while former Valencia teammates – Parejo and Gaya – also find themselves in the team.

Marco Reus and Memphis Depay round out the list of viable attackers, rated 86 and 87 respectively, while the German’s Borussia Dortmund mate Jadon Sancho didn’t make the cut.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 16

TOTW 16 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS
The 16th batch of Team of the Week cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Team of the Week 16 start time

On Jan. 13, FIFA publishers EA released the 16th batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 16 promo began  at6pm (UK time), as per usual. That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 16 player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions

Every week, following each league’s weekend round of matches, we at Dexerto like to make our own predictions for who will be chosen in the next squad of In-Forms. Now that TOTW 16 is out, take a look at our list and see how many we ended up getting right!

  • Keylor Navas – PSG
  • Emil Audero – Sampdoria
  • Danilo – Juventus
  • Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona 
  • Romain Thomas – Angers
  • Guillermo Maripán – Monaco
  • Tiemoué Bakayoko – Napoli
  • Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • Matúš Bero – Vitesse
  • Younes Belhanda – Galatasaray 
  • Amine Harit – Schalke 
  • Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina
  • Vaclav Cerny – FC Twente 
  • Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • Mathieu Valbuena – Olympiakos 
  • Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • Memphis Depay – OL Lyon 
  • Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla
  • Eran Zahavi – PSV
  • Ermedin Demirovic – Freiburg
  • Cyle Larin – Besiktas
Paris keeper Keylor Navas has yet to earn himself an in-form card this season.
EA SPORTS
Paris keeper Keylor Navas received his first in-form of the season.

So there you have it – everything there is to know about TOTW 16 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

