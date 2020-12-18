How to complete FIFA 21 Haaland POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has scooped the Player of the Month (POTM) award for November in the Bundesliga, meaning players can now compete a new Squad Building Challenge in-game.
As members of the game’s community will know by now, the POTM card is a special one to pick up. It’s untradeable, can be unlocked through an SBC, and is often a significant upgrade on the base card of the picked winner.
The same goes for Haaland this month, who has a new 90-rated version to show for his efforts.
During the course of the month, he picked up a number of goals in black and yellow – confirmed as the prize winner on December 18, via the EA SPORTS FIFA official Twitter account.
The dust is settling on the FIFA 21 meta and with that comes a whole load of new tactical tips. For the FUT Champions Weekend League’s latest week of online competition, we’ve got a list of the best custom tactics and formations for Ultimate Team.
Now, at the start of every weekend there’s a clear path to rewards for those who sign up for FUT Champs. People will eye up a specific amount of wins and try to get there, like breaking into Gold or Elite ranks, while others may aim for less.
One thing is for certain, though, and that’s during these 30 games people want to be using the best formations and custom tactics to compete. Playing a system that’s not part of the meta isn’t a bad thing, but using one can make a real difference.17
Here, we’re going to run through a few of the best tactical plans following Week 2 of Weekend League games.
FIFA 21 custom tactics: 4-2-3-1
The 4-2-3-1 is a very popular formation in FIFA 21, and here’s some really effective custom tactics for it.
Not all four at the back formations give you lots of security at the back, but with two sitting midfielders the 4-2-3-1 has emerged as an early favorite for some members of the community. It’s a defensive way to play, so it should be good for people looking to defend leads.
Player Instructions
All three CAMs and the striker should be told to come back on defence, while the deeper midfielders cut passing lanes – covering center – and full backs told not go forward as well.
That combination will see a packed midfield that’s hard to break down without pushing the opponent wide. Conservative interceptions is also good to have on the full-backs, too.
Defending
Defensive style: Balanced
Width: 4 bars
Depth: 3 bars
Attacking
Offensive style: Balanced
Width: 4 bars
Players in the box: 5 bars
Corners: 1 bar
Free kicks: 1 bar
FIFA 21 custom tactics: 3-4-1-2
Let’s run through some FIFA 21 3-4-1-2 custom tactics.
Now, this one isn’t just attacking. It’s all-out pressing and forward play. If you’re getting beat by a decent margin late in the game, this is the type of playstyle you may need to get back into it.
Player Instructions
Have one defensive mid on cover wing and the other on cover center – one staying back while attacking, with the other told to get forward. The wide players need to stay forward, get in behind, and the same goes for the strikers.
Defending
Defensive style: Constant Pressure
Width: 6 bars
Depth: 7 bars
Attacking
Offensive style: Fast Build Up
Width: 7 bars
Players in the box: 8 bars
Corners: 5 bars
Free kicks: 5 bars
FIFA 21 custom tactics: 4-1-2-1-2 (2)
Here’s how to set up with the 4-1-2-1-2 (2) formation in FIFA 21.
Unlike the first formation, this is a very attacking formation that should probably be reserved for ‘attacking’ custom tactics. When you want the team to press forward and really go at the opposition, this is the type of system that can work well for you.
Player Instructions
Strikers will be set to stay central, but with the CAM set to stay forward. Either of the left or right-sided midfielders behind the CAM should be a creative player with pace, like a Frenkie De Jong or Federico Valverde, who can join the attack.
They will be set to get forward, and cover the wing – along with the other sided midfielder. The central defensive mid should cover center, stay back while attacking, and cut passing lanes. Full backs, again, told to stay back during attacks.
Defending
Defensive style: Balanced
Width: 5 bars
Depth: 3 bars
Attacking
Offensive style: Long Ball
Width: 7 bars
Players in the box: 5 bars
Corners: 2 bars
Free kicks: 2 bars
More FIFA 21 custom tactics and formations
We also have another guide that may be super helpful for FIFA 21 players, especially if you want to try new custom tactics.
Now, these three systems were being used a lot in FUT Champions Weekend League Week 2, but that doesn’t mean to say they are the only ones working for people.