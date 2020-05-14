How to complete FIFA 20 Tradeable TOTW Upgrade SBC

Jump into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and complete the new Tradeable Team of the Week Upgrade SBC because it's not around for long! If you want to know how to complete it easily, you've come to the right place.

Many of the reward cards picked up in Squad Building Challenges are untradeable, meaning that club owners can't actually make a profit on what they have received from the FUT packs. However, this new challenge is a little different.

The rewards are untradeable and it guarantees a TOTW card from Week 15 onwards – right through to the latest Moments TOTW selections. Not bad, right? So, let's run through the requirements, cost and solutions to get the job done.

FIFA 20 TOTW Upgrade SBC

Deadline and requirements

If you want to check this one off and reap the rewards, time really is of the essence here.

The challenge expires on May 15 and the requirements in-full can be seen below.

In-form or Player Moments players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

According to the reliable FUTBIN database, the TOTW Upgrade SBC can be finished off for around 30,000 coins on PlayStation 4, 32,000 on Xbox One, and just under 35,000 on PC platform.

Them prices shouldn't move around too much, with the challenge not lasting a long time in-game.

Our recommended solution can be found below, too.

With just a 30,000 (approximate) cost for this Squad Builder, the rewards might be well worth the fee. It's always a risk with upgrades in general, as you don't know if you will be opening a pack with an 80-rated or 90-rated card. Hopefully, you will get something closer to the latter – or better!

For more FIFA 20 news and Squad Building Challenge guides, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.