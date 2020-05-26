EA SPORTS have rolled out yet another FIFA 20 Squad Building Challenge inspired by the Italian top flight, with a Serie A Upgrade SBC. If you want to know how much it costs, the deadline, requirements and solution to complete it, we've put all of that info in one place.

Talks are now ongoing for several football associations across Europe, to plan for the return of the beautiful game. However, in its absence, FUT Club Owners have been able to still engage in football in FIFA 20, with the Team of the Season So Far promo event.

The event, which started back in April, has seen a number of top stars and upcoming talents rewarded for their efforts from the 2019-2020 season before it was suspended. Now, with those greatly upgraded cards out there to get in packs for the Serie A, let's take a look at how you can get guaranteed 81+ rated players with the new Serie A Upgrade SBC.

How to complete FIFA 20 Serie A Upgrade SBC

Deadline and requirements

First of all, let's talk about the amount of time players have to complete this challenge. It expires on May 29, so we don't have long. The full list of requirements can be found below. It's a repeatable challenge, too, which means you can keep doing this until you get the cards you want.

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 9

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Rare: Exactly 11

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two 81+ rated Serie A players

Cost and solution

According to FUTBIN, the Squad Building Challenge costs between 16,000 and 19,000 coins to complete in FUT 20. This will depend on what platform you play on, of course.

Our recommended solution can be found below. With the SBC not sticking around for long, the prices of the players shouldn't rise too much in the near future.

