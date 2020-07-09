How to complete FIFA 20 Prime ICON Upgrade SBC

If you're looking to get your hands on a Prime ICON card for a reasonable price, you've come to the right place. This guide will show you how to complete the FIFA 20 Prime ICON Upgrade SBC and get one.

Just like any old Squad Building Challenge, this one has the same layout. There are requirements, a specific cost, and solution that you will need to know in order to check it off, and we'll run through each of those here.

There's a huge list of ICONs available this year, all of which have four forms, and these include: Base, Mid, Prime and Moments. Prime ICONs, included in the rewards of this SBC, are the second highest OVR rating of the forms.

If you're lucky you could land one of the big hitters like Ruud Gullit, Pele, or Ronaldo. So, let's run through how to complete it.

FIFA 20 Prime ICON Upgrade SBC

Requirements and deadline

There might be a lot of SBCs that don't expire in FIFA 20, although this one does come to an end this month. July 28, to be exact.

The full list of requirements can be found below, which includes one card of either the Team of the Season So Far, Team of the Week, or TOTW Moments promos. Once these steps are completed, you will receive one Prime ICON pack, which has one player inside.

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

According to the FUTBIN database, the Prime ICON Upgrade SBC can set you back between 250,000 to 270,000 coins in-game, depending on platform.

Our recommended solution can be found below.

This SBC has been around for a short while and the price for completion hasn't varied an awful lot, so we would expect to see it hang around that mark for the foreseeable future. It also might be a good opportunity, while it's running, to cash in on some of your promo cards as well, because their price may be inflated as a result.

For more FIFA 20 and FIFA 21 news, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for more where this guide came from.