How to complete FIFA 20 Premier League TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC

Finally, EA SPORTS have added a Premier League Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Guaranteed SBC to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but it's not sticking around for long.

Unlike many other Squad Building Challenge, where you can never predict what's going to come out of the rewards pack until the big doors fly open, right off the bat this challenge guarantees that one of the game's most valued promo cards will be inside. To make matters even better, it's definitely a Premier League player, too.

We'll warn you now, though, that this one is quite expensive. Let's run through the deadline, requirements, cost and solutions to give you an idea about whether or not it's worth doing.

Advertisement

FIFA 20 Premier League Guaranteed SBC

Deadline and requirements

Move quickly to get this one done, if you're interested, because it's going to be disappearing very soon. May 8, to be exact. The good news is that there aren't a number of teams to piece together in order to get it over and done with.

To help you out, we've listed the whole set of requirements can be found below. It's actually quite simple.

TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Guaranteed Premier League TOTSSF card

Advertisement

Cost and solution

Now that you know what to do, let's run through how to do it – and how much it will set you back.

Starting with the cost of the Premier League TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC, your outlay will depend on which console you play on. According to FUTBIN, it costs around 303,000 coins on PlayStation 4, 285,000 on Xbox One, and 311,000 on PC.

These figures will change, though, so expect to pay over or under the odds when you get around to doing it.

Advertisement

With the challenge costing over 300,000 coins on two platforms, we'll leave you to decide whether or not it's worth the hassle to complete.

If you're a player with a lot of cash to splash in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, this may be your chance to find the final piece of the puzzle for your side, but for those who don't have many coins and might have to strip their current team of its assets to finish this challenge off – it might be a little risky.

For those who do complete the SBC, though, feel free to send us a picture of who you get in the rewards @UltimateTeamUK! Hopefully, one of the highest rated cards walks out for you.