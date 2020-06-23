How to complete FIFA 20 Moussa Diaby Summer Heat SBC

Bayer Leverkusen's flying winger Moussa Diaby has been given a brand new Summer Heat special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and we're going to show you how to unlock it.

The Summer Heat promo has been running for some time now, marking the release of several heavily boosted FUT cards – just like those of Jean-Paul Boëtius, and others.

Diaby's card was added to the game mode on the same day as Boëtius as well, and both are 92-rated, which is a snip for the price they are costing players. Let's run through everything you need to know in order to finish the challenge off fast.

Advertisement

FIFA 20 Moussa Diaby Summer Heat SBC

Requirements and deadline

June 26 is the expiry date for this non-repeatable Squad Builder, meaning Club Owners don't have long to grab it. That being said, the challenge itself is fairly easy to finish and isn't that expensive, either.

Read More: How to complete FIFA 20 Moments Guaranteed SBC

Below, you can see the full list of requirements you have to stick to in order to complete the SBC.

Players from Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in the Squad: 11

Advertisement

Cost and solution

Using information from the FUTBIN database, we've collected both the best prices and solutions for this Squad Building Challenge.

Cost: 90,000 to 95,000 coins

Solution:

This isn't the only SBC to have been rolled out during the Summer Heat campaign in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and there will be plenty more to come in the weeks ahead – no doubt. Others include Luka Jovic, Tanguy Ndombele, as well as Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy.

For further guides, news, leaks and more involving both FIFA 20 and FIFA 21, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.