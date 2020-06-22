How to complete FIFA 20 Moments Guaranteed SBC

EA SPORTS have dropped an all-new squad building challenge, the Moments Guaranteed SBC, where you can grab some of the TOTSSF Moments cards that you missed out on. Here’s what you need to know.

FIFA 20’s Team of the Season So Far promo is now in the rear-view mirror as Ultimate Team players gear up for the return of Team of the Week. However, EA isn’t letting TOTS So Far disappear from view just yet.

While Summer Heat is currently cranking things up a notch, EA have released an all-new squad building challenge. The Moments Guaranteed SBC does as the name says, guarantees you a moments card. So, let’s take a look at what it’s going to cost you.

FIFA 20 Moments Guaranteed SBC requirements and cost

Unlike some of the moments SBCs we’ve seen previously, the guaranteed one isn’t all that hard. You won’t have to part ways with half of your club by making four or five teams to complete it.

In fact, you just have to build one, 84-rated team. Now, you will need at least one TOTSSF, Team of the Week, or TOTW Moments card in there – but you can pick some up for cheap these days.

Moments Guaranteed SBC:

Min. 1 TOTSSF, Team of the Week, or TOTW Moments card

Min. Squad Rating of 84

Min. Team Chemistry of 70

FIFA 20 Moments Guaranteed SBC solutions

Now, if you’ve hung onto your coins this late into the FIFA 20 lifespan, you’re in luck. This SBC isn’t terribly expensive, but it will put a hole in your virtual pocket.

According to FUTBin, it should cost around 87,000 coins on Xbox, 82,000 on PS4, and close to 100,000 coins for Origin on PC players. Though, we’ve rounded up a few answers that should get you under that price tag.

There are a tonne of interesting cards that you can grab for completing the SBC, with the most sought after being Sergio Ramos or Lucas Moura.

Obviously, you’ll need your luck to be in to grab those. However, if you manage to grab something nice as your reward, be sure to let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.