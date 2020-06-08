How to complete FIFA 20 Luka Modric Flashback SBCs: Premium & Normal

EA SPORTS has come out with a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 20 that gives players the chance to grab on one of two Luka Modric cards.

Both Modric cards come with a pair of challenges for players to complete celebrating his inclusion in FUT 18 TOTS, though as always, the premium Modric card will have better stats but cost more to unlock as a result.

No matter which one you decide to go after, if you're trying to knock this one out quick, you've come to the right place- we've got the requirements, cost, and solutions for each SBC – as well as details on how much each will cost, and whether they're worth doing.

Luka Modric Flashback SBCs in FIFA 20

We'll start off with the normal SBC, which unlocks a 93-rated card for the Croatian star. By completing both normal challenges you'll receive one mixed players pack and one premium mixed players pack. Altogether this one costs between 86,000 and 96,000 coins - according to FUTBIN.

La Liga (Normal)

Cost: 26,000 to 31,000 coins

Requirements and reward:

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in Squad: 11

Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Solution:

Top Performer (Normal)

Cost: 57,000 to 65,000 coins

Requirements and reward:

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution:

Luka Modric Premium SBCs in FIFA 20

Modric's premium card - a reward for completing both SBCs - might be one of the biggest deals ever in FIFA 20. The 96-rated monster would easily be worth at least 1 million under regular circumstances, but thanks to the Premium SBC you can pick it up for between 216,000 to 234,000 coins according to FUTBIN. Making it a massive steal and definitely worth considering if you have a little extra cash.

Los Blancos (Premium)

Cost: 94,000 to 105,000 coins

Requirements and reward:

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in Squad: 11 Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution:

La Liga (Premium)

Cost: 121,000 to 136,000 coins

Requirements and reward:

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Overall the rewards vastly outweigh the price for this SBC, which definitely makes it worth at least considering going for the Premium Modric option. Especially when you consider the number of special cards on the market right now, you'll basically be stealing a 96-rated card.

