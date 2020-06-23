How to complete FIFA 20 Jean-Paul Boëtius Summer Heat SBC

Bundesliga fans have been treated to a wrath of special cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team since their football league resumed action, and the conveyer belt of high rated cards isn't stopping in the Summer Heat promo – with a brand new Jean-Paul Boëtius card.

The attacking midfielder, who plays for 1. FSV Mainz 05, has been impressing fans up and down the country for his performances in the German top flight.

Those efforts haven't gone unrewarded in EA SPORTS' flagship game, either, with a fresh 92-rated card now available to pick up, and the SBC is reasonably cheap for what you're getting in return. Let's run through the requirements, cost, deadline, and solution you will need to know in order to unlock it.

Advertisement

FIFA 20 Jean-Paul Boëtius Summer Heat SBC

Requirements and deadline

This challenge isn't going to be around for long, expiring on June 26, 2020. The full list of requirements can be found below.

Players from Bundesliga: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

Using statistics and information from FUTBIN, below you can find both the cost and solution for the challenge. You should have the Summer Heat version of Jean-Paul Boëtius in no time.

Advertisement

Cost: 84,000 to 91,000 coins

Solution:

There you have it. That's all you need to grab the brand new Jean-Paul Boëtius Summer Heat card in FUT 20, and as far as first impressions go, it looks to be a winner.

Thanks for reading! We regularly post SBC guides, FIFA 20 news, leaks, FIFA 21 announcements and more right here on Dexerto. For more breaking news and handy tricks articles, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.