How to complete FIFA 20 Eredivisie or CSL TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC

EA SPORTS have added the Eredivisie or Chinese Super League Team of the Season So Far (TOTS So Far) Guaranteed SBC to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and here’s everything you need to know to complete it.

On May 25, EA SPORTS released the Eredivisie and CSL TOTSSF cards at the same time, with some solid players entering the Team of the Season from the Dutch and Chinese leagues.

Players like Hakim Ziyech and Quincy Promes have received huge upgrades at 96 and 95 ratings respectively, while over in China, we saw a bunch of Brazilians topping the table with the likes of Paulinho, Hulk and Oscar with ratings between 93-95.

How to complete FIFA 20 Eredivisie or CSL Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC

Deadline and requirements

If you’re looking to complete this challenge, you won’t have a lot of time to do it, as it expires on Friday, May 29. It’s also repeatable, so if you’ve got the funds to do so, you can tackle it more than once.

Here is the full list of requirements to complete the SBC. It’s not particularly difficult or expensive, so the potential upside is a big one:

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

According to FUTBIN, this TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC is actually a pretty cheap one, clocking in at roughly 55,000 coins – which, if you pack a player like Paulinho, Hulk or Ziyech, is absolutely nothing.

Obviously, this isn’t set in stone, and with SBCs such as these live, some players find their value can rise significantly, so feel free to make your own adjustments if you believe you’ve got a cheaper alternative. As of the time of writing, this team costs 54,550 coins on PS4 and 60,150 on Xbox. Our recommended solution can be found below.

As mentioned before, this is seriously cheap when compared to other TOTSSF SBCs, and could result in literally millions being made if you get a good stroke of luck.

Let us know what you get in your Eredivisie or CSL TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK – or, alternatively, tell us why you won’t be bothering!