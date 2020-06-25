How to complete FIFA 20 Bruno Fernandes Summer Heat Objectives

Manchester United’s £47 million signing, Bruno Fernandes, is the latest FIFA 20 superstar to be given a huge Summer Heat upgrade in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s how to get your hands on the Portuguese midfielder’s new card.

Summer Heat is the latest FUT 20 promotional event, which is celebrating all things FIFA 20. It’s jam-packed full of returning content, including the Fan Favorites cards, which bring back past SBCs and Objectives with even bigger stat boosts.

Advertisement

The latest footballing superstar to be given a Fan Favorites upgrade is Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who joined the Manchester club in January. He settled in soon, and was rewarded with a POTM card for his stellar efforts.

Now that Player of the Month upgrade is back, and EA has bumped it all the way up to 94 to celebrate the end of the FIFA cycle. Here’s everything you need to know about the new card, including how to get it, in-game stats, and more.

Advertisement

A Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes Objective Card set, with the 92 & 94 rated Cards having an upgraded 5* Weak Foot, has been added to the Seasons Objectives! 🇵🇹#FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/r58i0DajEs — Helmar Designs 🌷 (@HelmarDesigns) June 24, 2020

Bruno Fernandes Summer Heat in-game stats

Fernandes is one of the best CAMs you can get in the Premier League this late in the cycle. Even better, his value is even increased by the fact that he’s pretty much free! To compare, he boasts just 33 in-game stats less than Kevin De Bruyne’s TOTY card (2587 vs 2620).

Where the Manchester midfielder really shines is in his rapid-fire offensive power. He comes armed with 94 acceleration. When you pair that with 97 composure and 99 shot power, you’ve got an attacking playmaker that can break games open.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Overall, the Portuguese international's +4 upgrade can only be described as fantastic. The only place the card may let you down is his relatively low 84 physical, but that only comes off fifth-best when compared to his outrageously good pace (92), shooting (94), passing (96), and dribbling (96). Talk about all-star power!

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes Summer Heat objectives

The new Summer Heat Fan Favorites cards are a little tricky to collect. First, players have to unlock the former card ⁠— in this case Bruno’s POTM release. Once you have your hands on his 90-rated card, you’re off to the races!

Rival 5 ⁠ — Win five (5) Rivals matches to earn 90-rated POTM Bruno Fernandes. 4x4 Finisher ⁠— Score in three (3) separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4-Star Skill Moves and min. 4-Star Weak Foot with 90-rated POTM Fernandes in your starting squad. Premier League Pulse ⁠— Play eight (8) Rivals matches with 90-rated POTM Fernandes and min. six (6) Premier League players in your squad, to earn 91-rated Summer Heat Fernandes. Thread the Needle ⁠— Assist from a Through Ball using 91-rated Summer Heat Fernandes in two (2) separate Rivals matches. Magician from Maia ⁠— Score and Assist using 91-rated Summer Heat Fernandes in two (2) separate Rivals matches with min. four (4) Portuguese players in your starting squad. Playing for Portugal ⁠— Play ten (10) Rivals matches with 91-rated Summer Heat Fernandes and min. four (4) Portuguese players in your starting squad, to earn 92-rated Summer Heat Fernandes with improved 5-Star Weak Foot. Bruno Blast ⁠— Score an Outside of the Box goal using 92-rated Summer Heat Fernandes in two (2) separate Rivals matches. Winning Pass ⁠— Assist using 92-rated Summer Heat Fernandes in three (3) separate Rivals matches. Fabulous Fernandes ⁠— Score using 92-rated Summer Heat Fernandes in eight (8) separate Rivals wins.

You'll have plenty of time to unlock all Bruno Fernandes’ Summer Heat versions, because these objectives will be available until the current season of FUT runs out in three weeks.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, and more.