How to complete FIFA 20 Aritz Aduriz End of an Era SBC

To celebrate Artiz Aduriz and his historic career at Athletico Bilbao, EA Sports have come out with a new untradeable card for the Spanish striker, available from a new SBC. We’ve got the cheapest solutions, challenge guide, in-game stats, and everything else you need to easily unlock it.

During his time at Bilbao, Aduriz tallied 172 goals across all competitions for the club and was one of the last players opposing teams wanted to see subbed in before his retirement in May 2020.

Commemorating his career at Athletico, EA Sports has come out with a highly decent 96 rated untradeable card that can be unlocked by easily completing just one squad building challenge.

Aduriz End of an Era in-game stats

For players looking to pick up Aduriz, his card comes with some impressive stats, worthy of the wily veteran. 97 shooting is what we would expect to see from a player that spent most of his career as a striker.

With 93 Pace, Aduriz can certainly move around the pitch, but his 66 stamina rating does have some players scratching their heads a bit. While low, it shouldn't completely tank how he'll perform on the field.

Aduriz End of an Era SBC: requirements, solutions, cost

As we mentioned earlier, there's only one squad building challenge to complete in order to unlock this card. If you follow our suggestion for this SBC, it will run you about 77,000 points on PS4, 81,000 on Origin PC, and 83,000 on Xbox.

Here are the requirements, along with the cheapest solution for the Aduriz End of an Era SBC according to FUTBIN, not requiring any loyalty or position-change cards. We've offered an additional solution as well, in case the suggested TOTSSF/MOTM cards in the first squad become too expensive and/or difficult to obtain.

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

It's important to note that you won't have too much time to unlock this card, as the SBC is only in the game for two days and will expire on June 16.

