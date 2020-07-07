How to complete FIFA 20 85-92 Upgrade SBC: Requirements, cost, solution

EA SPORTS have released a brand new FIFA 20 Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that allows players to guarantee themselves a card rated between 85 and 92 in the rewards. So, let's take a look at how to complete it.

The Summer Heat event has been quite exciting, much to the surprise of the community, for the most part, giving them the chance to unlock a whole host of special cards from promos of the past – including Flashback, Shapeshifters, and others.

Now though, another challenge has burst onto the scene that will ensure the end result will be more than worthwhile. You never know, you might end up with one of the best cards in the game as well. So, let's take a look at the requirements, cost, and solution.

FIFA 20 85-92 Upgrade SBC

Deadline and requirements

This upgrade challenge will expire on July 12, giving FUT players plenty of time to get the money and cards together to complete it.

There are two Squad Builders to complete as well, both called Mixed Squad, and you can find the full list of requirements found below. The rewards pack for them both are also the same.

Mixed Squad 1

Gold Players: Min 7

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Player Pack

Mixed Squad 2

Gold Players: Min 7

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Player Pack

Cost and solution

According to the FUTBIN database, which tracks the prices of players constantly on the FUT market, this SBC will cost somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 coins – depending on which platform you play on.

Also, it's bound to be cheaper if you have a lot of gold players saved up in your club. Now might be the time to get rid of them. Some recommended solutions can be found below, too.

Mixed Squad 1 solution

Mixed Squad 2 solution

That's all you need to know to complete this Upgrade SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. For more guides, FIFA 21 news, and more head over to our official Twitter account @UltimateTeamUK. Hopefully, you get insane rewards in the packs.