How to complete Falcao Süper Lig TOTSSF Objective in FIFA 20: challenges

EA SPORTS have released a new 90-rated Radamel Falcao Objectives card as part of the Süper Lig Team of the Season So Far in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and we’ve got everything you need to know to unlock the limited-edition release.

With so many of the top European leagues currently postponed or canceled, EA has had to switch things up for the always-popular Team of the Season promo.

On May 11, they revealed the latest high-rated squad to join the TOTSSF ranks ⁠— the Süper Lig roster. The squad included world-beaters like Ricardo Quaresma, Papiss Cissé, and Gaël Clichy, and now Radamel Falcao has joined the team too.

A FUT favourite returning to form 🔥#TOTSSF Objectives Radamel Falcao's arrived in #FUT20

Here’s how to unlock the Colombian wizard ⁠— and the other pack rewards you’ll get along the way ⁠— as well as his in-game stats and whether he’s worth the grind.

Radamel Falcao TOTSSF in-game stats

Falcao’s stats have been trending down in recent FIFA’s since his time at clubs like Chelsea and United ⁠— this year saw him land an 83-rated card. Outside of a dip in FIFA 17, he’s never been below 83 since his time with Porto in FIFA 11.

The Colombian’s TOTSSF release has seen him back to his imperious best, with a +7 boost firing him into the upper echelons of FIFA 20 strikers. In particular, his whopping 27-boost to pace has made him a deadly pick-up.

Falcao’s speed isn’t the only thing that has been sent soaring into the 80s and 90s either. The Galatasaray forward was also given +11 to passing and +12 to dribbling. His second biggest upgrade came in physicality, which leaped to 88.

That can be no denying El Tigre is back with this limited-edition card. The Colombian now boasts 90+ shooting and pace, and nearly 90 dribbling and physical, making him a FIFA 20 beast. He's a must-get for this cycle’s endgame.

Radamel Falcao TOTSSF Objectives

In order to unlock Falcao’s TOTSSF card, you must first complete four in-game Objectives, each of which offers its own pack reward and XP.

Süper Lig Scorer ⁠ — Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Süper Lig players. Reward: 1x Two-Player Pack.

Sharp Shooter ⁠— Score 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 85 SHO. Reward: 1x Gold Pack.

Colombian Class ⁠— Assist a goal in 3 separate Rivals matches using Colombian players. Reward: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack.

Weak Foot Wizardry ⁠— Score and Assist in 4 Rivals wins using Forwards with min. 4* Weak Foot. Reward: 1x Electrum Players Pack.

Falcao’s Süper Lig Objectives will be active in-game for a single week, and should expire on Monday, May 18. The objectives themselves don’t seem to be too difficult to pull off either, so get cracking before he’s gone!