How to complete Eric Cantona Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another three Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Eric Cantona. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Eric Cantona is nothing less than a legend in the football world. The tenacious generational talent played for Auxerre, Martigues, Marseille, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Nîmes, and Leeds United before ending his career at Manchester United, where he won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.
Like many other iconic players, EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in FIFA Ultimate Team by releasing a Prime Moments ICON Card. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide.
Eric Cantona Prime ICON in-game stats
Eric Cantona Prime ICON in-game requirements
Born Legend
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack
Top-notch
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
King Eric
- Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
National Idol
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 2
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack
87-Rated Squad
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 2
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 2
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
89-Rated Squad
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team Chemistry: Min 40
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
Eric Cantona Prime ICON in-game cost
FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, and Eric Cantona’s is a testament to that. It will set you back somewhere between 2,800,000 to 3,800,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 2,800,000
- PlayStation: 2,950,000
- PC: 3,800,000
Eric Cantona Prime ICON in-game solutions
If you want to complete the Erica Cantona Prime ICON SBC, you’ll need to make 13 squads in total. It’s far more than the average one, which is to be expected given the quality of the card.
To make things easier for you, here are some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements. None of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Top-notch
King Eric
National Idol
League Finesse
League Legend
87-Rated Squad
88-Rated Squad
88-Rated Squad
88-Rated Squad
89-Rated Squad
89-Rated Squad
Eric Cantona’s Prime ICON SBC isn’t the easiest one to complete by any stretch of the imagination.
However, the good news is that it’s available until June 25, which should give you plenty of time to get it done.
However, the good news is that it's available until June 25, which should give you plenty of time to get it done.