How to complete Eric Cantona Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another three Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Eric Cantona. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Eric Cantona is nothing less than a legend in the football world. The tenacious generational talent played for Auxerre, Martigues, Marseille, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Nîmes, and Leeds United before ending his career at Manchester United, where he won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

Like many other iconic players, EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in FIFA Ultimate Team by releasing a Prime Moments ICON Card. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide.

Eric Cantona Prime ICON in-game stats

Eric Cantona Prime ICON in-game requirements

Born Legend

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack

Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

King Eric

Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

National Idol

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

89-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Eric Cantona Prime ICON in-game cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, and Eric Cantona’s is a testament to that. It will set you back somewhere between 2,800,000 to 3,800,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.

Xbox: 2,800,000

2,800,000 PlayStation: 2,950,000

2,950,000 PC: 3,800,000

Eric Cantona Prime ICON in-game solutions

If you want to complete the Erica Cantona Prime ICON SBC, you’ll need to make 13 squads in total. It’s far more than the average one, which is to be expected given the quality of the card.

To make things easier for you, here are some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements. None of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Top-notch

King Eric

National Idol

League Finesse

League Legend

87-Rated Squad

88-Rated Squad

88-Rated Squad

88-Rated Squad

89-Rated Squad

89-Rated Squad

Eric Cantona’s Prime ICON SBC isn’t the easiest one to complete by any stretch of the imagination.

However, the good news is that it’s available until June 25, which should give you plenty of time to get it done.

