How to complete El Shaarawy FIFA 21 Flashback SBC - Dexerto

A.S. Roma’s Stefan El Shaarawy has been given a new FIFA 21 Flashback SBC card to celebrate his prolific 2012-2013 Serie A season, and here we look at how to complete it.

The Italian very much burst onto the scene for A.C. Milan and, for a period of time, was seen as the next top prospect for the country. In the Flashback season celebrated with this new FUT item, the winger scored 16 goals in the league, as well as two Champions League strikes.

There is no doubt that the San Siro faithful expected the flying attacker to achieve more in his career. While many fans, back then, might have been expecting him to dominate world football at this stage of his career, it hasn’t quite turned out like that for him.

Though, we can roll back time with his new Flashback SBC. Let’s run through how you can complete it.

FIFA 21 El Shaarawy Flashback SBC

Requirements and Expiry

The Squad Building Challenge will expire on March 2, meaning there’s plenty of time to complete it.

The full requirements can be found below, and there’s three teams to assemble as part of that:

Rising Star

Players from Milan: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Players in the Squad: 11

Il Faraone

Players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

Players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

This challenge is expected to cost between 290k to 300k on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. On PC, you’re looking at around 350k coins for the Italian winger – according to FUTBIN.

Solution

Rising Star

Il Faraone

League Finesse

So, there you have it! That’s how to complete the El Shaarawy FIFA 21 Flashback SBC.

