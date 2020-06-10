How to complete Deluxe TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20: solution & cost

EA SPORTS have released a new Deluxe Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far Guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and we've got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, and everything else you need to complete it.

With the Team of the Season promo slowly but surely coming to an end in FUT 20, EA are giving players some final few chances to obtain top player without having to endlessly open packs.

Introducing the Deluxe TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC, a new squad building challenge released on June 9 that, when completed, yields a special item from one of the top-five leagues in Europe: Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1.

Each league's TOTS squad featured 20 players, which means there are a total of 100 cards that can be packed through this, including the likes of 99-rated Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, and many, many more.

For a refresher on all of the players that were featured in those five sets, you can check out our FIFA 20 TOTSSF hub.

Deluxe TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC: requirements, solutions, cost

There aren't many requirements for this SBC, but the few that there are actually make it pretty expensive. FIFA database FUTBIN estimates the cost to currently be at around 140,000 coins on PlayStation 4, 130,000 on Xbox One, and 148,000 on Origin PC.

TOTSSF, TOTW, or TOTW Moments: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

Team chemistry: Min 60

Players in squad: 11

Here is the current cheapest solution for this challenge; as always, this is without requiring any loyalty or position-change cards.

In case the specific special cards in the squad above become too expensive and/or rare to buy, here are some alternate cheap solutions with different TOTSSF options.

Whether or not this SBC is worth doing will be up to you to decide. Yes, putting that many coins into it can cause you to end up with a net loss, but there's always a chance you could pull an incredible card - one that you may not have any chance of purchasing outright from the FUT Market.

Either way, you won't have too long to decide; this SBC was made available for only three days, which means it'll be gone by Friday, June 12. It's also important to note that this is non-repeatable, so you only get one shot.

