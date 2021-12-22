How to complete December FUT Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22: All cards, requirements, solutions

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s Christmas period continues to heat up. To cope with the inclement weather, EA are warming players up with the return of the fan-favorite Party Bag SBC. Here’s what it is, the cards you can get from it, and how to complete it.

December is the time for parties to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! Presents are bought and opened, thousands of turkeys are consumed around the globe, and FIFA fans are unrelenting in their pursuit of the game’s best players.

There have been many great promotions already in FIFA 22 this year, with the game currently advertising Winter Wildcards, the first Prime ICONS, ICON Swaps, and TOTW. But the Party Bag SBC pack sees the return of some of the game’s previous promotions.

Advertisement

Find out why this SBC is significant, what you can get from it, and how to do it.

Contents

What is the FIFA 22 December Party Bag SBC? All cards

One of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s 22 newest SBCs is the return of the famed Party Bag SBC pack. Players must complete a tough SBC to be rewarded with a guaranteed special card in this unique pack.

Players are assured one card from a variety of Ultimate Team promotions that are no longer active. Here’s the complete list:

Ones To Watch

Rulebreakers

Adidas NUMBERS UP

Team of the Group Stage

FIFA 22 December Party Bag SBC requirements, solutions & cost

Requirements

There are only four requirements in order to complete this challenge:

In-Form TOTW players: Min 2

Min 2 Squad Rating: Min 83-rated

Min 83-rated Team Chemistry: Min 60

Min 60 Players in Squad: 11

Cost

According to FUTBIN, this SBC will currently set you back between 37K and 42K coins, depending on your platform. Of course, this is subject to change based on how the FUT market goes.

Advertisement

PlayStation: 37,500

37,500 Xbox: 40,000

40,000 Origin PC: 42,000

Solutions

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions we found for this SBC, neither requiring loyalty or position-change cards.

Here is a great solution that is a perfect way to complete the SBC.

Another different way of doing it, and who knows, you might have more of the players in solution #2.

FIFA 22 December Party Bag SBC – is it worth doing?

As with any SBC that wants a lot in exchange for a high-value pack, there’s always that element of volatility. Your return could be sensational or a stinker.

With the FIFA market being in quite possibly the weirdest and most broken state it’s ever been in, it will ultimately come down to you. However, as well as a special player card, you will also get a Winter Wildcard token as well, which is useful if you’re trying to get as many premium rewards as possible for the end of the promotion. So that’s something else to consider too.

Advertisement

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

The Party Bag SBC pack doesn’t come around too often during a year of FIFA, so maybe it’s worth shooting your shot!