How to complete De Gea Player Moments SBC in FIFA 20: solutions & cost

Manchester United star David De Gea’s Player Moments SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team to honor his actions in helping Spain fight the global crisis, and we’ve got all the details on how to unlock his 92-rated card.

De Gea’s new stat-boosted card may be branded as a Player Moments release, but like the 91-rated Goretzka unveiled last week, and Aymeric Laporte’s +3 upgrade, this new version is actually a brand new Community Champion celebration card.

This time around, EA are recognizing the United goalkeeper’s “fight against the outbreak in Spain,” and his €300,000 donations. From in-game stats and value, to the cost of the new SBC, we’ve got everything you need to know.

€300,000 to his native Madrid to help combat COVID-19. ¡Bravo!



David De Gea Player Moments in-game stats

In the past, David De Gea has been the bane of Ultimate Team. This time around he’s been supplanted by Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen as the go-to goalkeeper in any good FUT squad, but his Player Moments card may change that.

Every single one of his keeping stats has had at least a +3 upgrade. Some, including kicking and position, have even been bumped up by a hefty +5. Only his speed (60) ⁠— which is often low for keepers ⁠— clocks in below the high 80s.

There can be no denying De Gea’s new boost is a welcome one for Premier League fans in FUT. Liverpool rival Alisson’s 97-rated TOTY card is the only upgrade that outshines the United shot-stopper now, and that costs a whopping 380k.

De Gea SBC requirements, solutions & cost

The famed Spanish goalkeeper’s +3 upgrade was released on Thursday, April 30. He will be available as a squad-building challenge in FIFA 20 until Tuesday, May 5.

De Gea’s Player Moments SBC has two challenges that need to be completed if you want to add his new card to your FUT card ⁠— high-rated squads based around his club Manchester United (83) and the Spanish national team (85).

The Red Devils

Players from Manchester United: Min 1

In-Form or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

La Furia Roja

Players from Spain: Min 1

In-Form or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

De Gea’s SBC isn’t too bad as far as price goes ⁠— FIFA database website FUTBIN estimates the cost of completing both challenges will set you back around 145,000 on PS4, 135,000 on Xbox One, and 140,000 on Origin PC

Here are the current cheapest solutions for both challenges. Each does not require loyalty or the use of expensive position-change cards.

MANCHESTER UNITED:

SPAIN:

Keep in mind that the volatile nature of the FUT market means that player prices are always fluctuating, so the cost of doing this SBC and/or its individual components could go up or down depending on when you do it.

If you’re playing a Premier League squad this time around in Ultimate Team, De Gea is certainly a fantastic pickup. At just over 100k, he’s a cheap, but strong upgrade for any team ⁠— as long as he fits your chemistry layout.

