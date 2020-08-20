How to complete De Bruyne POTS SBC in FIFA 20: solutions & cost

A new card celebrating Machester City’s Kevin De Bruyne being named the Premier League Player of the Season is up for grabs in a new set of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Squad Building Challenges. Here’s what you need to know.

As the latest Premier League season wrapped up, Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was chosen as "Player of the Season," and FIFA Ultimate Team players have the chance to benefit by picking up an incredibly stacked card for the star as a result.

These challenges aren’t exactly super-complicated, like some of the SBCs we’ve seen throughout FIFA 20, but there are a lot of them to get through, so don't go waiting until the last possible moment to try and breeze through them.

With six SBCs to knock out we have plenty of material to cover, so let's get right into it and look at everything you need to know about how to unlock De Bruyne for yourself.

Kevin De Bruyne POTS stats

Belgium and Man City fans will be delighted with De Bruyne's POTS card, which comes in as an incredibly stacked 99-rated overall with the stats to match.

98 Dribbling and 97 Shooting make him a threat right out of the gate, but it's the 99 Passing that might be the most appropriate stat here, as the midfielder tied the Premier League record for 20 assists in a season, part of the reason he won the prestigious Player of the Season award.

Looking at these stats, you might wonder why the heck every player wouldn't want to pick this bad boy up. The answer is easy: it's the price, as this is one of the most expensive SBCs we've seen in a while.

Kevin De Bruyne POTS Cost

The total set price for all six of De Bruyne's SBCs is, according to FUTBIN, 1.36 million FUT Coins on Xbox One, 1.41 million on Playstation 4, and 1.57 million on Origin PC.

To get your hands on the Man City midfielder, you will need to build six different squads for the SBC, a perfect opportunity to clean house of all those FUT cards taking up space in your inventory.

De Bruyne POTS SBC requirements

Manchester City

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Belgium

Number of players from Belgium: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Cheap Kevin De Bruyne SBC solutions

If you aren't turned off by the steep price tag required to knock out all of these SBCs, you're in luck, because below we have cheap solutions to complete all of them without breaking the bank (too badly).

Manchester City

Belgium

Premier League

86-Rated Squad

88-Rated Squad

88-Rated Squad

If you want to pick up this monster of a midfield card, don't wait around, because the SBCs will only be available for the next two weeks, until September 1.

Be sure to let us know if you decided to take on this SBC (and how much it ended up costing you) on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.