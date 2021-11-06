How to complete Dani Parejo Rulebreakers FIFA 22 SBC: cost & solutions

A new FIFA 22 Rulebreakers SBC has come out for Dani Parejo, with the Spanish midfielder given an 88 rating. We’ve got a guide right here to complete the SBC at the lowest possible cost, full solutions, and more.

The FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promo continues, with Villareal’s Dani Parejo the latest player to join the ranks of game-breaking cards.

Parejo isn’t exactly the quickest player in LaLiga, but this Rulebreakers will make him one of the fastest on the pitch with 87 overall Pace. That’s an increase of 37 from his regular gold card.

Here’s how you can complete the Dani Parejo Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 22, including the cheapest solutions and total cost.

FIFA 22 Parejo Rulebreakers SBC

Dani Parejo Rulebreakers in-game stats

Rewards:

1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Rulebreakers Dani Parejo card — 88 OVR — CM

How to complete FIFA 22 Parejo SBC

There are just two Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to complete in order to acquire Parejo’s Rulebreakers card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Rulebreakers

HALLOWEEN Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

That’s all there is to it! How to complete Dani Parejos’s new Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Parejo Rulebreakers SBC cost

Put together it’s looking like this pair SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Parejo Rulebreakers card will cost you around 85,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 89,000 on Xbox, and 90,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly.