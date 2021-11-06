How to complete Dani Parejo Rulebreakers FIFA 22 SBC: cost & solutions

A new FIFA 22 Rulebreakers SBC has come out for Dani Parejo, with the Spanish midfielder given an 88 rating. We’ve got a guide right here to complete the SBC at the lowest possible cost, full solutions, and more.
The FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promo continues, with Villareal’s Dani Parejo the latest player to join the ranks of game-breaking cards.
Parejo isn’t exactly the quickest player in LaLiga, but this Rulebreakers will make him one of the fastest on the pitch with 87 overall Pace. That’s an increase of 37 from his regular gold card.
Here’s how you can complete the Dani Parejo Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 22, including the cheapest solutions and total cost.
Advertisement
FIFA 22 Parejo Rulebreakers SBC
Dani Parejo Rulebreakers in-game stats
Rewards:
- 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
- 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
- Rulebreakers Dani Parejo card — 88 OVR — CM
How to complete FIFA 22 Parejo SBC
There are just two Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to complete in order to acquire Parejo’s Rulebreakers card in FIFA 22.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.
Rulebreakers
- HALLOWEEN Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solution
LaLiga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
That’s all there is to it! How to complete Dani Parejos’s new Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.
Parejo Rulebreakers SBC cost
Put together it’s looking like this pair SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Parejo Rulebreakers card will cost you around 85,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 89,000 on Xbox, and 90,000 on Origin PC.
As always, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly.
Advertisement