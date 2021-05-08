How to complete Coutinho FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports is out with their latest Flashback SBC for Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho, and we have all the info you’ll need to make his new card your own at the cheapest possible price.
The 28-year-old Coutinho has already had a memorable career on the pitch, with this SBC celebrating his inclusion in FIFA 20’s FUT Team of the Season So Far promo, last year’s replacement for TOTS.
His new Flashback card is a very nice 92 OVR, complete with 97 Dribbling and 5-Star Skill Moves, he’ll be a monster if you have any other Barca or Brazilian players to play with him. Let’s look at the full stats, before getting into requirements.
Coutinho FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game stats
Coutinho FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS requirements
Die Bayern
- Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Selecao
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Coutinho FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS price and solutions
Below we’ll be posting the total price and some of the cheapest possible solutions for each squad as soon as they become available. As always none of our suggestions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete, so be sure to check back soon.
