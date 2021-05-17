How to complete Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Carlos Alberto Torres. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Carlos Alberto Torres is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of all time. The Brazilian legend was known for his excellent skills, defensive capabilities, leadership, and phenomenal penalty technique.

He famously captained Brazil in their 1970 World Cup victory, which earned him the nickname ‘O Capitão do Tri.’ His goal in the final is also considered to be one of the greatest goals in World Cup history.

EA SPORTS wanted to celebrate his career by releasing a Prime Moments ICON card in FIFA Ultimate Team. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide. First, let’s take a look at his stats.

Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC requirements

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

O Capitão do Tri

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, and Carlos Alberto Torres’ isn’t any different. It will set you back between 1,400,000 and 1,850,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.

Xbox: 1,400,000

1,400,000 PlayStation: 1,500,000

1,500,000 PC: 1,800,000

Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC solutions

If you want to complete the Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC, you’ll need to make nine squads in total, which isn’t a walk in the park.

So, to make things easier, we’ve found some of the cheapest possible solutions to complete each requirement. And the best part is, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Top-notch

O Capitão do Tri

86-Rated Squad

87-Rated Squad

87-Rated Squad

88-Rated Squad

89-Rated Squad

Carlos Alberto Torres’ Prime ICON SBC card is an excellent pick-up for FIFA Ultimate Team players who want a full-back that can do it all.

It’ll take a bit of time and commitment to complete. However, it’s available until July 5, which means you’ll have plenty of time to get it done.

