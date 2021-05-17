How to complete Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Carlos Alberto Torres. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Carlos Alberto Torres is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of all time. The Brazilian legend was known for his excellent skills, defensive capabilities, leadership, and phenomenal penalty technique.
He famously captained Brazil in their 1970 World Cup victory, which earned him the nickname ‘O Capitão do Tri.’ His goal in the final is also considered to be one of the greatest goals in World Cup history.
Advertisement
EA SPORTS wanted to celebrate his career by releasing a Prime Moments ICON card in FIFA Ultimate Team. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide. First, let’s take a look at his stats.
Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC in-game stats
Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC requirements
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
O Capitão do Tri
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC cost
FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs are notoriously expensive, and Carlos Alberto Torres’ isn’t any different. It will set you back between 1,400,000 and 1,850,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 1,400,000
- PlayStation: 1,500,000
- PC: 1,800,000
Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC solutions
If you want to complete the Carlos Alberto Torres Prime ICON SBC, you’ll need to make nine squads in total, which isn’t a walk in the park.
Advertisement
So, to make things easier, we’ve found some of the cheapest possible solutions to complete each requirement. And the best part is, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Top-notch
O Capitão do Tri
86-Rated Squad
87-Rated Squad
87-Rated Squad
88-Rated Squad
89-Rated Squad
Carlos Alberto Torres’ Prime ICON SBC card is an excellent pick-up for FIFA Ultimate Team players who want a full-back that can do it all.
It’ll take a bit of time and commitment to complete. However, it’s available until July 5, which means you’ll have plenty of time to get it done.
For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.
Advertisement