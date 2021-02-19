How to complete Andre Silva FIFA 21 Bundesliga POTM SBC

Just as EA SPORTS were on the brink of releasing ICON Swaps 2, FIFA 21 ICON Prime Moments details for all 101 legends have leaked – including Ronaldinho, Steven Gerrard, Ronaldo, and many more.

Ultimate Team’s next promo was set to be released on February 19, following the conclusion of the Future Stars event.

While many might have been wondering what would be included in that, out of nowhere, data miner FUT Watch has provided Dexerto with a boatload of leaked content ahead of Icon Swaps 2.

All 101 ICONs will be receiving a Prime Moments version, and we now know exactly what era of their careers these will be based on.

FIFA 21 ICON Prime Moments details

Ronaldinho

“Barcelona’s league fixture against Sevilla in September 2003 bizarrely kicked off at five minutes past midnight, but the match was the stuff of dreams for Ronaldinho who, on his home debut, scored his first Barcelona goal. After receiving the ball from the goalkeeper inside his own half, Ronaldinho carried it up the pitch, danced around two Sevilla players and smashed a shot from 30 yards out in off the crossbar to score a goal that helped set the tone for the rest of his Barcelona career.”

Andriy Shevchenko

“Andriy Shevchenko put in the performance of a lifetime and stole the show when he guided AC Milan to the 2004 Supercoppa Italiana. Shevchenko scored a perfect hat-trick in their rampant 3-0 victory against Lazio, firstly with a left footed volley on the turn and then with a pinpoint header into the bottom corner just before half-time. He completed his hat-trick in the second half with a thunderous right footed volley from the edge of the box which left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.”

Rui Costa

“A highly memorable goal in Rui Costa’s career came at the 2004 UEFA European Championships, played in his backyard of Lisbon, Portugal. Costa picked up a pass from Hélder Postiga just over the half-way line, strode forward and evaded the challenge of Phil Neville. Then, just outside the penalty area, he sharply cut to his right, took a touch to steady himself, and unleashed a stunning strike that crashed into the goal off the crossbar, leaving England keeper David James flailing.”

Filippo Inzaghi

“The 2007 FIFA Club World Cup Final saw AC Milan play Boca Juniors, and Filippo Inzaghi was the man to open the scoring in the 21st minute, thanks to his great positioning and a fine pass from Kaká. Boca Juniors responded instantly a minute later but Milan scored their second after half-time, before the duo of Inzaghi and Kaká linked up once again to score a near identical goal to the first. Milan eventually won 4-1 and became the first European team to win the FIFA Club World Cup.”

Rivaldo

“Rivaldo scored one of the greatest hat-tricks of all time when his Barcelona side faced Valencia in the final La Liga game of the 2000-01 season. His first goal was a wonderful free-kick from 30 yards and his second was a thunderous strike from a similar position. The third goal was somehow even more impressive, as he controlled the ball with his chest on the edge of the box and fired in a bicycle kick to seal a 3-2 win which saw Barça leapfrog Valencia and secure a UEFA Champions League spot.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy

“Ruud van Nistelrooy put in a man of the match performance when Manchester United faced Millwall in the 2004 FA Cup Final in Cardiff. After Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring, van Nistelrooy got in on the act with a second half penalty, which he rammed into the roof of the net. The Dutchman then sealed a 3-0 win in the 81st minute as he finished from close range and ensured his man of the match award and FA Cup winners’ medal was beyond doubt.”

Marcel Desailly

“France were faced with a 1998 FIFA World Cup™ Final rematch when they lined up against Brazil in the 2001 Confederations Cup Semi-Final, and there was a similar outcome for Les Bleus. Robert Pirès scored an early opener before Brazil equalised on the half-hour mark. Captain Marcel Desailly gave France the lead once again and sent them to the final when he scored the winner in the 54th minute with a header that left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.”

Gianfranco Zola

“Gianfranco Zola scored many wonderful goals in his career, and his most iconic was scored for Chelsea in an FA Cup replay against Norwich in 2002. As a corner was being taken, he made a dart towards the near post to find space, although found himself in an awkward position as he met the cross. Zola improvised by nonchalantly flicking the ball through his legs and it flew past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net before any Norwich player had time to react to his ingenuity.”

Frank Lampard

“The 2013 Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park was an eventful game with three goals scored and a red card for both teams, but it will always be remembered as the game where Frank Lampard became Chelsea’s top goalscorer of all time. With Chelsea 1-0 down, he scored with a powerful left-footed strike to equal the record. He then made the record his own with his 203rd goal for Chelsea – a close-range finish after making a trademark late dart into the six-yard box.”

Steven Gerrard

“Steven Gerrard produced one of the most remarkable moments of his career against Olympiakos in the final UEFA Champions League group game in 2004. Needing a win to qualify, Liverpool had come from behind to lead in a tight game. Then, with less than five minutes to go, Gerrard ensured qualification when he received a knockdown by Neil Mellor and fired home a thunderous half-volley from 25 yard to make it 3-1. Gerrard went on to captain the club to Champions League glory that season.”

Michael Owen

“21-year-old Michael Owen was Liverpool’s saviour in the 2001 FA Cup Final against Arsenal. Liverpool were 1-0 down and struggling to get back into the game until a loose ball landed at Owen’s feet in the box in the 83rd minute. Five minutes after dispatching that chance, Owen used his pace to latch on to a pass behind the Arsenal defence, took one touch and guided the ball into the bottom corner of the goal with his left foot to complete the comeback and win the cup.”

Roy Keane

“After joining Manchester United from Nottingham Forest in 1993 for a then British transfer record, the pressure was on Roy Keane to successfully make the step up. Thankfully, his Manchester United career got off to a flying start as he scored a brace against Sheffield United on his Premier League debut. Both goals were precise side-footed finishes that would have made the club’s strikers proud, and they helped Keane cement his place early on in what was an extremely successful team.”

Ryan Giggs

May 11, 2008 is a date that will live long in the memory of Ryan Giggs, as the Welshman tasted double delight in Wigan. Coming on as a second-half substitute, Giggs latched onto a pass from Wayne Rooney and slotted home to secure a 2-0 win that gave Manchester United their 17th Premier League title and Giggs his tenth. The day also marked Giggs’ 758th appearance and was also noteworthy as it equalled the all-time Manchester United record which was previously held by Sir Bobby Charlton.”

Paul Scholes

“Paul Scholes scored a career best 14 league goals in 2002-03, which included a hat-trick against Newcastle United towards the end of the season. He scored his first with a brilliant volley following a clever one-two and followed it up with a strike into the top corner from the edge of the box, before sealing the hat-trick by tapping home at the back post early in the second half. The win propelled Manchester United to the top of the table as they went on to win the Premier League title.”

Alan Shearer

“Alan Shearer cemented his place in Newcastle United folklore when he broke Jackie Milburn’s 49-year-old club goalscoring record with a goal against Portsmouth at St James’ Park in 2006. From a long ball, Shearer won the initial flick-on before latching onto Shola Ameobi’s perfectly timed backheel and poking the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper. The goal was Shearer’s 201st goal out of an eventual total of 206 for his boyhood club.”

David Trezeguet

“The 2001-02 Serie A title race reached a thrilling end on the final day of the season as Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan all battled it out to call themselves ‘campioni’. It was The Old Lady who would take the title back to Turin thanks to David Trezeguet. The Frenchman rose to the occasion by scoring a powerful header and providing a precise assist in a 2-0 win vs Udinese, as his 24th league goal of the season saw him finish as Serie A joint-top scorer.”

Thierry Henry

“Having equalled the all-time French goal scoring record against the Faroe Islands four days earlier, Thierry Henry went into the game against Lithuania determined to make the record his own. Despite having to wait until the 80th minute to do so, Henry broke the record with a finish from just inside the box to spark wild scenes of celebration. Just one minute later, Henry put the icing on the cake as he raced through and slotted home once again to extend his record and seal a 2-0 win.”

Fabio Cannavaro

“After a slow start to the 2006-07 season, Real Madrid welcomed champions Barcelona for the 153rd La Liga El Clásico. An early Real goal inspired the rest of the team, which was demonstrated by the incredible defensive display of Fabio Cannavaro. Facing the challenge of shutting out energetic teenage Lionel Messi, among others, the experienced defender remained focused on keeping a clean sheet which proved vital in winning La Liga on head-to-head after finishing level on points with Barcelona.”

Clarence Seedorf

“With Milan 2-0 down at half time against bitter rivals Inter, not many would have predicted a Milan victory but Clarence Seedorf had other ideas. The Dutchman helped pull Milan back level by setting up two goals and the best was yet to come. In the 85th minute, Seedorf unleased a venomous strike from 35 yards which won the derby for Milan and sealed an incredible second half comeback which will be remembered in Derby della Madonnina history for years to come.”

Javier Zanetti

“Javier Zanetti lifted many trophies in his Inter Milan career, and he played a major role in securing his first in 1998. In a 3-0 win against Italian rivals Lazio in that year’s UEFA Cup Final, Inter had taken an early lead before Zanetti left his mark in dramatic fashion on the hour. Waiting on the edge of the box at a free kick, the ball was knocked down perfectly for Zanetti to step forward and fire home a brilliant first-time effort into the top corner off the underside of the crossbar.”

Roberto Baggio

“Almost a month after his 37th birthday in 2004, Roberto Baggio became the first player in nearly 30 years to score 200 Serie A career goals. After setting up the first goal for Brescia in a 2-2 draw with Parma, Baggio became part of an illustrious list when he received the ball on the edge of the box, dropped a shoulder and skipped past two defenders before firing into the bottom corner. The goal had added significance as it ensured Serie A survival for Brescia.”

Robert Pires

“Robert Pirès picked up his first FA Cup winners medal in May 2003. Having helped the Gunners reach the final, he proved to be the deciding factor at the Millennium Stadium against Southampton. Pirès started the match on the left of midfield and would score the only goal of the game in the 38th minute. Drifting in from the wing, Pirès found space around the penalty spot, controlled a loose ball, and then fired into the bottom corner.”

Pavel Nedved

“In May 1999, Pavel Nedvěd wrote himself in to UEFA history when he scored the last ever goal in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup competition. Nedvěd played a key role in helping his club reach the final and entered the record books in the 81st minute when he scored the winning goal. With the score at 1-1 and with his back to goal, Nedvěd waited for the loose ball to drop on the edge of the box before spinning and hitting a stunning first-time volley which landed in the bottom corner of the net.”

Rio Ferdinand

“The 2007-08 UEFA Champions League Final was the first all-English final and featured Manchester United and Chelsea. With Ryan Giggs starting on the bench, Rio Ferdinand had the honour of leading his team out as captain. Ferdinand calmly led by example throughout a tough 120 minutes which ended in 1-1 draw and then a penalty shootout. As van der Sar saved the winning penalty from Anelka, Ferdinand was a picture of pure elation as he sprinted in celebration.”

Ronaldo

“Brazil may not have been able to retain the FIFA World Cup™ in 2006, but it was certainly a successful tournament on a personal level for Ronaldo. After bagging two goals in the group stage match against Japan, Ronaldo scored a record-breaking 15th World Cup finals goal during the Round of 16 match against Ghana. He beat the offside trap with ease and skilfully rounded the goalkeeper, before rolling the ball into an empty net to break the then record.”

Edwin van der Sar

“In the 2007 Community Shield, Edwin van der Sar produced a moment of goalkeeping brilliance to secure a win for Manchester United. Following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in regular time, the match went to a penalty shoot-out. After playing mind games with Claudio Pizarro, van der Sar sprung to his right to make a brilliant one-handed stop. He followed this up with another fine save from Frank Lampard and completed a hat-trick of saves moments later, keeping out Shaun Wright-Phillips.”

Alessandro Nesta

“Having led the 2010-11 Serie A title race since November, AC Milan secured the title on 7th May 2011 following a 0-0 draw with Roma. Although their attack was not firing on all cylinders, Milan were able to call upon their ever-reliable defence with a champion’s display from Alessandro Nesta, keeping a clean sheet despite a first half onslaught by Roma. Thanks in part to Nesta’s defensive brilliance, a goalless draw was enough for Milan to secure league title number 18.”

Hernan Crespo

“Hernán Crespo joined Lazio in the summer of 2000 as part of a then world record transfer. He displayed his finishing abilities throughout the season and netted his first hat-trick for the club against Hellas Verona. After scoring the first from close range, Crespo showed his intelligence for the next two. He timed his run perfectly for the second and reacted quickest with his predatory instincts to score the third late on. Crespo finished the season as Serie A top scorer with 26 goals.”

Jari Litmanen

“Jari Litmanen scored one of the best goals of his career in March 1998 when his Ajax side faced FC Twente. Receiving the ball just outside the box, Litmanen took two touches in the air to steady himself and create the angle. He then allowed the ball one bounce and fired a looping shot towards goal that sailed over goalkeeper Sander Boschker and into the far side of the net. The goal gave Ajax a 2-1 win and was one of an incredible 112 goals that Ajax scored during the title winning season.”

Michael Ballack

“Michael Ballack had a highly successful first season at Bayern Munich, with the club winning both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. Ballack was clearly the star man in the 2003 DFB-Pokal Final as Bayern won 3-1 against his former club, 1. FC Kaiserslautern. His got his new team off to a flying start by scoring a header and a penalty within the first 10 minutes, and later provided an assist with a clever reverse pass.”

Luis Figo

“The 2006 Supercoppa Italiana was one of the greatest matches in the competition’s history. Roma’s excellent start saw them go 3-0 up before Inter pulled one back prior to half time. Inter continued their comeback and levelled the scores in the 74th minute, taking the game to extra time. Luis Figo was the hero for Inter when he audaciously placed a 25-yard free kick to the side of the goalkeeper, who had stepped across expecting a traditional over-the-wall free kick, to win it 4-3 for Inter.”

Claude Makelele

“Some of football’s biggest stars were on show in the 2006 FIFA World Cup™ quarter-final when France faced Brazil. In a highly anticipated game with plenty of goals expected, Les Bleus were able to call upon the ever-reliable Claude Makélélé to keep the Brazilian superstars quiet for 90 minutes, thanks to his defensive brilliance. Sat in his famous ‘Makélélé role’ alongside Patrick Vieira, France made it clean sheet number three of the tournament in a memorable 1-0 victory.”

Raul

“Schalke 04 kicked off their first home game of the 2011-12 Bundesliga season in style with a 5-1 win against Köln, but it wasn’t just the score line that had everyone talking after the game. Raúl was the name on everybody’s lips when he floated into the box while completing a one-two, before coolly controlling the ball on the turn and then cheekily chipping the goalkeeper. The goal was subsequently named the 2011 German goal of the year.”

Emmanuel Petit

“Emmanuel Petit produced a brilliant pass to open the scoring in the 1998 FA Cup final against Newcastle United. With Arsenal enjoying the better of the opening stages but struggling to break through, Petit picked up the ball in midfield in the 23rd minute. After assessing his options, he played a pinpoint ball over the top for Marc Overmars to run on to and open the scoring. Arsenal went on to win 2-0, with Petit picking up an FA Cup winner’s medal in his first season with the club.”

Jay-Jay Okocha

“Jay-Jay Okocha had become a fan favourite with his dazzling displays at Bolton Wanderers and one of his finest moments came in the 2004 League Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa. Okocha opened the scoring in the second minute with a curling free kick but produced an even better effort in the 80th minute. With the ball on the corner of the 18-yard box, Okocha ran and hit a powerful, curving effort with the outside of the foot into the bottom corner to secure a 5-2 win.”

Deco

“Deco produced a special performance in the second leg of the 2006 Supercopa de España as Barcelona beat local rivals Espanyol to the trophy. The Portuguese midfielder put Barcelona 2-0 up in the 12th minute with a typically composed low finish, but it was his second and Barca’s fourth goal which was truly memorable. Receiving a cross that seemed to hang in the air behind him, Deco adjusted his body position and fired an acrobatic shot into the bottom corner of the goal.”

Hristo Stoichkov

“By 1994, Hristo Stoichkov had become one of the world’s top players and he showcased this on the global stage at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™. He displayed his abilities throughout the tournament, but his memorable moment came in the quarter-final tie with Germany. Trailing 1-0, Bulgaria won a free-kick 25 yards from goal and Stoichkov brilliantly curled the ball over the wall and into the bottom corner to equalise. Bulgaria won 2-1 and reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.”

Luis Hernandez

“The 1998 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final saw the USA welcome rivals Mexico. Both sides started cautiously but Luis Hernández forced the hosts to change their half time team talk by scoring a 43rd minute goal. Hernández glided past two defenders to meet a near-post cross with a powerful header to put Mexico ahead. The game livened up in the second half, however Hernández’s goal would prove to be enough for Mexico to win their third Gold Cup in a row.”

Fernando Hierro

“Denmark, Spain and the Republic of Ireland entered the final day of their 1994 FIFA World Cup™ qualifying group fixtures with two spots up for grabs. Spain hosted leaders Denmark needing to win. With the game level at 0-0, a 63rd minute corner was crossed into the box and Fernando Hierro was there to head past an onrushing Peter Schmeichel. Spain went on to win 1-0 in front of a raucous crowd in Seville and would top the group, knocking out Denmark in the process.”

Gheorghe Hagi

“Gheorghe Hagi led Romania to a famous 3-1 victory in the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ group stage match against Colombia. The playmaker showed great vision to assist two goals with sublime passes behind the Colombian defence, and his vision was also evident as he scored an extraordinary goal of his own. After receiving the ball 40 yards from goal out wide on the left, he caught the goalkeeper off guard and floated the ball over his head directly into the goal.”

Franco Baresi

“On 10 January 1990, AC Milan met Messina in the group stage of the Coppa Italia. Milan would cruise the game 6-0, and it was Franco Baresi who took the match ball home. The defender scored three penalties on the day, going to the left on each occasion. The first one was slotted into the bottom left corner, and the last two were rifled into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper no chance. The goals subsequently helped Baresi to win the competition’s golden boot award.”

Diego Maradona

“Known for spectacular moments of brilliance, Diego Maradona showcased one for Napoli during a 4-1 win over Milan in 1988. With the score at 0-0, Maradona beat the Milan offside trap and burst through the defence to latch on to a lofted pass. As Giovanni Galli came racing out of goal, Maradona instinctively headed the ball from 25 yards, looping the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to see the ball bounce into the net for one of the longest headed goals in history.”

Bobby Moore

“England captain Bobby Moore led out West Ham United at the 1964 FA Cup Final. It became a historic day for The Hammers as their 3-2 victory over Preston North End was their first FA Cup victory. Moore put in a real captain’s display before lifting the trophy, and he was then famously lifted onto his team-mate’s shoulders in euphoria, and it would not be the last time in his career.”

Johan Cruyff

“By 1972, Johan Cruyff had become one of the world’s greatest talents and he showcased this with a starring role in the 1971-72 UEFA Champions League Final. Already the reigning champions, Cruyff’s Ajax met Inter Milan in Rotterdam. He opened the scoring in the 47th minute, finding space and pouncing on a mistake to tap home. 30 minutes later he leapt highest to score a header to secure a 2-0 win and ensure Ajax won back-to-back titles.”

Socrates

“The 1982 FIFA World Cup™ was not the most successful for Brazil, but it still threw up some memorable moments for the Brazilian players. One of these belonged to Sócrates in the Sarrià Stadium, Barcelona, when they faced eventual winners Italy. Starting a move just over the halfway line, Sócrates strode forward and played a 1-2 with Zico. Receiving the ball back as he entered the Italian box, he took one touch and then slotted the ball past goalkeeper Dino Zoff to spark scenes of joy.”

Emilio Butragueno

“Real Madrid visited Real Sociedad’s Atotxa Stadium for the final time in January 1993, but the occasion belonged to Emilio Butragueño who left his magic on the stadium. He anticipated a long-range pass perfectly and coolly lobbed the onrushing goalkeeper on the half-volley from the edge of the box. He capped it off with his trademark celebration en route to a first ever 5-1 win for Los Blancos against Real Sociedad.”

Marco Van Basten

“A 4-0 win for AC Milan vs IFK Göteborg in the UEFA Champions League was not a huge surprise, however the individual performance from Marco van Basten certainly did raise a few eyebrows. He became the first player to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League match. Three of his goals were exceptional, and the best of the lot was the one that sealed his hat-trick when he acrobatically latched onto a cross with a bicycle kick that was too powerful for the outstretched goalkeeper.”

Frank Rijkaard

“The 1995 UEFA Champions League Final saw Ajax meet reigning champions AC Milan. It was a cagey affair with neither team willing to take risks, and chances were few and far between. However, it was Ajax who were patient enough to catch Milan napping in the 85th minute when Frank Rijkaard, who had put in a disciplined performance, set up Patrick Kluivert to score the winner and make it UEFA Champions League title number four for the Dutch giants.”

Ruud Gullit

“One of the highlights of Ruud Gullit’s career came in the 1989 European Cup final when Gullit scored two goals in Milan’s 4-0 win over Steaua București. His first was a poacher’s effort from close range, and the second was a memorable strike. The ball was played into Gullit by Roberto Donadoni from the left flank. Gullit controlled the ball with his right foot, let it take one bounce and then from just inside the box lashed the ball into the goal past the helpless Silviu Lung.”

Gary Lineker

“In January 1987, Gary Lineker produced an iconic El Clásico performance with all three goals for Barcelona in a 3-2 win against Real Madrid. He displayed his incredible knack of being in the right place at the right time with his first two goals as he scored two close-range efforts with an outstretched leg. For his third goal, he was presented with a one-on-one with the goalkeeper and delicately chipped the ball over him to seal the hat-trick in style.”

Michael Laudrup

“Michael Laudrup featured as a substitute for the Barcelona side that beat Real Madrid 5-0 in January 1994 and, after his transfer to Madrid later that year, he played on the opposite side during the January 1995 El Clásico. Incredibly, it was Real Madrid’s turn to win 5-0 on that day. Laudrup showed great determination and vision for his assist in the game, and his all-round contribution was a midfield masterclass as he seemed to have complete control of the game throughout.”

George Best

“George Best made his Manchester United debut at the age of 17, but it was two years later, in the 1965-66 European Cup quarter-final second leg away to Benfica, that he really made a name for himself on the global stage. In the sixth minute of a captivating individual display, he opened the scoring with a looped header over the goalkeeper and, just seven minutes later, he scored a brilliant individual effort after speeding past the defenders and drilling the ball into the far corner.”

Pelé

“Pelé spent much of his career at Santos and enjoyed consistent success. One of the biggest moments came in September 1963 when he helped secure a second consecutive Copa Libertadores title. Having scored four goals in the semi-final, he starred in the second leg of the final against Boca Juniors to lift the trophy in Argentina. Pelé showcased his world class ability throughout and set up the equalising goal before dribbling past a defender to score the winning goal low into the bottom corner.”

Lev Yashin

“The inaugural European Nations’ Cup Final in 1960 saw Lev Yashin cement his legacy as an all-time great. The ‘Black Spider’ put in a typically outstanding performance by taking the game to extra time after pulling off a hat full of saves to keep the Soviet Union level at 1-1. Yashin’s saves eventually paid off as the Soviet Union scored the winner in the 113th minute, giving Yashin a career defining moment of European glory.”

Alessandro Del Piero

“Alessandro Del Piero demonstrated his incredible set-piece prowess with his hat-trick against AS Monaco in the 1997-98 UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg. His first goal was a superbly struck free-kick and he later calmly dispatched two penalties. The goals were crucial in helping Juventus get through to the final and Del Piero to secure his place as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League that season.”

Carles Puyol

“Carles Puyol was at the heart of Spain’s defence as they faced Germany in the 2008 UEFA European Championship final. Puyol put in an incredible performance keeping the stars of Germany quiet for 90 minutes. They extended their run of clean sheets from the quarter final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory. Puyol’s captivating display on this grand stage was vital in securing his first ever international trophy and a spot in the UEFA Team of the Tournament.”

Dennis Bergkamp

“Dennis Bergkamp was known for extraordinary moments of brilliance, but one magical moment captured worldwide attention in 1998. Having already assisted the opening goal in Holland’s FIFA World Cup™ Quarter Final with Argentina, the Dutchman won the game in the dying minutes with one of the best strikes in World Cup history. Bergkamp deftly controlled a 60-yard pass that came over his shoulder, wrong footed a defender and then coolly finished past Carlos Roa with the outside of his right foot.”

Patrik Kluivert

“In the UEFA Euro 1996 qualifying play-off between the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland at Anfield, 19-year-old striker Patrick Kluivert stepped up to be the hero for the Netherlands. Kluivert opened the scoring in the first half by slotting the ball into the bottom corner from just inside the box. He then scored a late second with a magnificent chip over the goalkeeper, after showing excellent ball control, that sealed a 2-0 win and qualification to the finals for the Netherlands.”

Patrick Vieira

“Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ sealed the 2003-04 Premier League title with a 2-2 away draw at Tottenham Hotspur in April 2004. Patrick Vieira crucially opened the scoring against their North London rivals by sliding the ball home after a classic Arsenal counterattack, and then set up their second goal. Although Tottenham came back into the game and earned a share of the points, a draw was enough to confirm Arsenal as Premier League winners and keep their famous unbeaten run going.”

Peter Schmeichel

“Peter Schmeichel was known for his heroics at Manchester United, but none were more dramatic than in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final. Facing bitter rivals Arsenal at Villa Park, and with the scores level at 1-1, the Gunners were awarded a last-minute penalty. Schmeichel faced Dennis Bergkamp and threw himself to his left, pushing the ball away from danger. It proved pivotal as United went on to win the tie in extra-time, before going on to win a historic treble.”

Roberto Carlos

“Roberto Carlos will forever be remembered for his incredible ability to strike the ball, and one of his most memorable moments was scoring an ‘impossible goal’ against CD Tenerife in 1998. Receiving a bouncing ball out wide, and almost in line with the goal, Carlos surprised everyone in the stadium, not least the goalkeeper, by shooting first-time. He struck the ball with such power and curve that it flew over the goalkeeper and into the far side of the net.”

Lothar Matthäus

“The 1990 FIFA World Cup™ Final was a rematch of 4 years before with Germany, now captained by Lothar Matthäus, looking to avenge their loss to Argentina. The midfielder made the difference this time around by keeping quiet Diego Maradona as well as superbly leading his team’s transitions from defence to attack. A late Matthäus pass resulted in a penalty that won the game for Germany 1-0 and saw Matthäus lift the famous trophy.”

Paolo Maldini

“AC Milan’s 4-0 win against Barcelona in the 1994 UEFA Champions League Final was undoubtedly one of the best team performances in the history of the competition. Paolo Maldini, dependable as ever, played his part by helping his team keep a clean sheet against a Barcelona frontline that included both Hristo Stoichkov and Romário. Maldini put his body on the line for the win and had to be substituted off with an injury in the 83rd minute, but the victory surely helped ease his pain.”

Marc Overmars

“Arsenal had the chance to win the 1997-98 Premier League title in May 1998 when Everton visited Highbury. The Gunners went 1-0 up in the sixth minute before Marc Overmars stole the show by scoring two outstanding goals. The goals were similar as Overmars took the ball from the halfway line on both occasions, dribbled into the box and finished spectacular runs with low driven shots. Overmars’ fantastic performance secured Arsenal the Premier League title.”

Laurent Blanc

“In August 1998, Marseille hosted Montpellier in a nine-goal thriller which was the highest scoring game of the season. With Montpellier 4-0 up at half time, Marseille’s team talk clearly worked as they matched their opponents by scoring 4 goals in the second half, before winning a 90th minute penalty. It was Laurent Blanc’s responsibility to seal one of the most remarkable comebacks in Ligue 1 history, and he did just that by firing it past the goalkeeper to win 5-4.”

Henrik Larsson

“Henrik Larsson played a pivotal role as Barcelona defeated Arsenal in the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League Final, his final appearance for the club. Larsson was introduced as a second-half substitute with Barça 1-0 down and made a big impact in the final 15 minutes. He first assisted Samuel Eto’o’s equalising goal, before playing a clever reverse pass for Belletti winning strike just 4 minutes later. This earned Larsson his one and only Champions League winners’ medal.”

Christian Vieri

“Christian Vieri enjoyed a successful season with Lazio in 1998-99, winning two trophies. His stand-out moment came with a man of the match display in the last ever UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final in May 1999. Vieri opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a leaping header just inside the 18-yard box, looping the ball over goalkeeper Carlos Roa and into the top corner. Later in the game, his perseverance provided an opening for Pavel Nedvěd to volley home to secure a 2-1 win over RCD Mallorca.”

Miroslav Klose

“Germany’s Miroslav Klose is one of the few players to have played and scored in four different FIFA World Cup™ tournaments and he is also the holder of the all-time FIFA World Cup™ goalscoring record. In the semi-final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ against Brazil, he scored his 16th and final FIFA World Cup™ goal. After receiving the rebound from his own shot, Klose tapped the ball home to score a historic goal in a game that Germany won 7-1 en route to lifting the trophy.”

Eusébio

“One of Eusébio’s finest performances in a Benfica shirt came in the first leg of the 1964-65 European Cup quarter-final against Real Madrid. He scored two goals on the night, and his first was a sight to behold. Eusébio picked the ball up inside his own half and ran towards the Real Madrid goal at speed. With the opposition scared to even attempt to tackle him, he ran straight through and produced a powerful finish as he rifled a low shot beyond the keeper from just outside the box.”

Hidetoshi Nakata

“Hidetoshi Nakata played in all four of Japan’s 2002 FIFA World Cup™ matches, with the stand-out being the final group stage match against Tunisia. Japan needed to avoid defeat to qualify for the knock-out stages for the first time in their history, but Nakata turned in a man of the match performance and led his country to a 2-0 win. Having played the pass which led to the opening goal at the start of the second half, Nakata secured victory with an excellent diving header in the 75th minute.”

Juan Sebastián Verón

“After joining Lazio in 1999, Juan Sebastián Verón enjoyed title success in his first season. He played a pivotal role in securing the Serie A trophy in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season. Needing a win against Reggina, Verón scored a first-half penalty before providing a pinpoint free-kick for international compatriot Diego Simeone to head home the final goal in a 3-0 win to secure Lazio their first Scudetto in 26 years.”

Sol Campbell

“Sol Campbell made 73 appearances for England and was not renowned for his goal scoring ability throughout his career. However, Campbell did notch once for his country at the 2002 FIFA World Cup™ against Sweden. David Beckham swung in a first half corner and Campbell leapt highest to powerfully head home in the 24th minute. Campbell celebrated wildly as he sprinted away from goal to savour hitting the back of the net for the Three Lions for the first time in his career.”

Gennaro Gattuso

“With Milan 3-2 down on aggregate, they needed a huge performance in the second leg of their 2006-07 UEFA Champions League semi-final against Manchester United, and they rose to the occasion to win the game 3-0. Although Gattuso did not have a direct hand in the goals, he put in an outstanding and tenacious defensive display to keep United’s vast array of attacking talent at bay. This gave his team the foundation they needed to reach the final which they then went on to win.”

Kaka

“Established as one of the world’s leading players by 2006, Kaká scored his personal favourite goal for Brazil against rivals Argentina in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium, London. Coming from a defensive corner, Kaká dispossessed Lionel Messi before showing his pace to accelerate away from the Argentine. Running the length of the pitch, he breezed past Gabriel Milito before calmly slotting the ball past the onrushing Abbondanzieri in goal, securing a 3-0 win.”

Pep Guardiola

“At the age of 20, Pep Guardiola had established himself as a first team regular for Barcelona in 1991-92. He played a major role in helping his club reach the UEFA Champions League Final in 1992, featuring in all 11 matches throughout the competition. Guardiola started the final against Sampdoria at Wembley and put in a mature performance as Barcelona won 1-0 after extra time to win the coveted trophy for the first time.”

Ronald Koeman

“Ronald Koeman had many brilliant moments in a Barcelona shirt and one of his finest came in El Clasico at Camp Nou in January 1994. With Barcelona 1-0 up, Koeman stepped up to smash a trademark free-kick around the Real Madrid wall and goalkeeper into the back of the net. Barcelona went on to win the game 5-0 and ultimately it proved to be a key result as they won their fourth consecutive La Liga title that season.”

Michael Essien

“A goal that is likely to come to mind whenever the name Michael Essien is mentioned is the midfielder’s stunning late equaliser against Arsenal in 2006. Chelsea were trailing 1-0 with their 51-match unbeaten run at home under threat. However, in the 84th minute of the game the ball was rolled back to Essien 30 yards out from goal. Essien didn’t think twice about hitting the ball first-time as he arrowed a fierce shot into the far side of the net.”

Carlos Alberto

“Carlos Alberto spent much of his career with Santos and picked up numerous medals. In the 1968 title winning season he produced a moment of brilliance in a 3-0 win over Portuguesa. Having already converted a confident penalty won by Pelé, Carlos Alberto picked up the ball on the right, skipped past the defender and drove to the by-line. Then, from just inside the box, he unleashed a vicious effort from an incredibly tight angle which flew past the goalkeeper and into the roof of the net.”

John Barnes

“John Barnes joined Liverpool in 1987 and enjoyed an outstanding first season which ended with a league title win. One standout display came in April 1988 when he turned on the magic in a 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest at Anfield. After assisting the opener with a clever 1-2, Barnes produced a moment of brilliance for the fourth. Collecting the ball on the left, he nutmegged a defender then skipped past another before cutting the ball back for Peter Beardsley to fire home.”

Hugo Sánchez

“In 1988, Hugo Sánchez scored the most memorable goal of his career for Real Madrid. His teammate Martín Vázquez crossed the ball from the left-hand side, and with the ball slightly behind him, Sánchez had to quickly adjust his position. With his back to goal 12 yards out, he produced an acrobatic bicycle kick and connected perfectly with his left foot as the ball flew into the top corner. Sánchez wheeled away and somersaulted to celebrate his iconic finish.”

Garrincha

“The 1962 FIFA World Cup™ semi-final was an all-South American tie between Brazil and Chile. In the absence of the injured Pelé, Garrincha quickly stepped up to the occasion by opening the scoring in the 9th minute with a thunderous strike into the top corner from the edge of the area. Garrincha then made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute with a powerful header from a near post corner, which set Brazil en route to an impressive 4-2 win and into the final, which they would go on to win.”

Andrea Pirlo

“In June 2013, Andrea Pirlo wore the famous Azzurri kit for the 100th time when he took to the pitch against Mexico in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. Pirlo marked the occasion in typical fashion by opening the scoring with a trademark curling free kick into the top corner from 30 yards. His beautiful strike set the tone for the special day as Italy went on to win the game 2-1, with the free kick going down as one of many great set piece strikes in his illustrious career.”

Didier Drogba

“Didier Drogba enjoyed regular success at Chelsea, but a particular highlight came on the final day of the 2009-10 season. Chelsea needed a win to secure the Premier League title and Drogba was tied with Wayne Rooney in the race for the Golden Boot award. Chelsea raced into an early lead and Drogba scored a 17-minute hat-trick in the second half to put both awards beyond doubt. Drogba won the Golden Boot with 29 goals and lifted the Premier League trophy after an 8-0 win over Wigan Athletic.”

Kenny Dalglish

“At the age of 35, Kenny Dalglish lifted his sixth and final First Division title as a player with Liverpool in 1986. As player-manager, Dalglish selected himself in a decisive final day away to Chelsea knowing a win would secure the trophy. In the 23rd minute, Jim Beglin hooked the ball into the box and Dalglish brilliantly controlled the ball with his chest and volleyed first time into the bottom corner. It proved to be the only goal of the game and ensured a 16th league title for The Reds.”

Ian Rush

“Ian Rush scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to beat Merseyside rivals Everton and win the 1986 FA Cup. After falling behind to a Gary Lineker strike in the first half, Rush scored the equalising goal in the 56th minute when he broke the offside trap, rounded the goalkeeper, and finished with his left foot. Just 17 minutes later, Rush secured the result when he reached a back post cross and controlled the ball first time before volleying past Bobby Mimms to make it 3-1.”

Ian Wright

“In September 1997, Ian Wright became the then record goal scorer for Arsenal when he scored a hat-trick against Bolton Wanderers. Wright first equalled the record when he broke through the defensive line and finished past the goalkeeper from a tight angle. Several minutes later, the record was his own as he tapped home from close range and revealed again his t-shirt with 179 across the front. Wright went on to score once more in the second half to complete his perfect day.”

Zinedine Zidane

“Zinedine Zidane became a national hero for hosts France at the 1998 FIFA World Cup™. Playing at his first World Cup, Zidane lined up for France as they faced Brazil in the Stade de France. France got off to a perfect start as Zidane headed home a Petit corner in the 27th minute, before repeating the feat in first-half injury time from a Youri Djorkaeff inswinger. The win was sealed in the second half to start wild scenes of jubilation across France and enshrine Zidane’s name in history.”

Gianluca Zambrotta

“After two years in Spain, Gianluca Zambrotta returned to Italy when he joined AC Milan in the summer of 2008. He scored his first goal for the club in a home game against Lazio in September. Receiving the ball inside the opposition half on the right, Zambrotta advanced forward before unleashing an unstoppable right-footed effort at goal from 30 yards, with the ball flying past the goalkeeper and clipping the inside of the post on its way in.”

Juan Román Riquelme

“Juan Román Riquelme was named Copa Libertadores MVP in 2001 by playing a vital role in helping Boca Juniors retain the coveted trophy. He starred during the semi-final against Palmeiras in one of the finest individual performances of all time. Riquelme was unplayable in both legs of the tie but it was the second leg in Brazil where he scored from the edge of the box and showcased his incredible dribbling ability and close control, toying with the opposition throughout.”

Ashley Cole

“An iconic moment in the career of Ashley Cole came during a comfortable win for Chelsea over Sunderland in 2010. Cole timed his run in behind the Sunderland defence perfectly to meet John Terry’s lofted pass before chopping inside towards the corner of the six-yard box and past the sliding challenge of Lorik Cana. Using the outside of his foot, he curled the ball around the left side of the goalkeeper and into the net.”

Samuel Eto’o

“Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona were trailing by a single goal against Arsenal in the 2006 UEFA Champions League Final when Samuel Eto’o showed fantastic composure to pull them level. Henrik Larsson played an excellent first-time cushioned pass into the path of Eto’o who had made a well-timed run into the box from out wide. After one touch to set himself, he placed the ball past the goalkeeper at the near post. Barcelona would go on to score once more and secure a second UEFA Champions League crown.”

Eric Cantona

“One of Eric Cantona’s finest moments in a Manchester United shirt came in December 1996 against Sunderland. With his side 4-0 up, he received the ball on the half-way line and turned two midfielders before running towards goal, playing a one-two with Brian McClair, and then chipping the goalkeeper first time from 18 yards. As the ball clipped the post on the way in, Cantona produced one of the most iconic celebrations in Premier League history, standing tall and soaking up the crowd’s energy.”

Nemanja Vidić

“Nemanja Vidić was part of an iconic Manchester United defence in the late 2000s, a defence which played a critical role in the clubs UEFA Champions League win in 2008. The Serbian put in a typically stellar performance in the final and was key in keeping Chelsea talisman Didier Drogba quiet. Manchester United were victorious following a penalty shootout which saw Nemanja Vidić claim his first and only UEFA Champions League winner’s medal.”

Xavi

“Spain entered the 2008 UEFA European Championships as favourites, and Xavi had been key to their popularity in recent years. His influence was imperative in the final where Spain were victorious once again. Receiving the ball between the lines of Germany’s midfield and defence, Xavi’s first touch allowed him to immediately face up the German backline before drilling the ball into the path of Fernando Torres who scored the only goal of the final.”

Ferenc Puskás

“The greatest players produce extraordinary performances on the biggest stages and Ferenc Puskás did just that in the 1960 European Cup Final. Real Madrid overcame Eintracht Frankfurt in an enthralling 7-3 victory at Hampden Park in Glasgow in which Puskás netted 4 of his side’s 7 goals, all of which came from attempts inside the penalty area. The goals were vital in taking the game away from Frankfurt and securing a fifth European Cup title in a row for Los Blancos.”

Philipp Lahm

“At the 2006 FIFA World Cup™ which was being played in his native Germany, Philipp Lahm scored the opening goal of the tournament with a famous strike from the corner of the 18-yard box. Cutting in from the left, Lahm created enough space for himself to have an attempt on goal. He struck his right-footed effort with immense accuracy towards the top left corner of the Costa Rican goal. The ball clipped the post on its way into the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.”

Bastian Schweinsteiger

“If anything were to epitomise Bastian Schweinsteiger, it would be his influential battling performance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ Final. Germany overcame Argentina after extra time to become world champions for a fourth time, with Schweinsteiger leaving everything on the pitch. He excellently marshalled the midfield, winning his individual battles and driving his team forwards towards victory.”

Petr Čech

“Petr Čech played a massive part in helping Chelsea secure the club’s first ever UEFA Champions League crown in 2012. With the scores level at 1-1 in extra time, Čech faced a penalty from the usually reliable left foot of Arjen Robben. Diving low to his left, he saved the penalty and kept his side on level terms before saving a further spot kick from Ivica Olić during the penalty shootout to inspire his side to victory in München.”

Fernando Torres

“Fernando Torres arrived at the 2008 UEFA European Football Championship in fine form, having scored 33 goals in his first season for Liverpool. He only scored once in Spain’s journey to the final, though become his country’s hero as he scored the solitary goal in the final against Germany. The strike was vintage Fernando Torres as he timed his run perfectly to get behind the German defence and then delicately dinked the ball over the goalkeeper to help Spain clinch their first major title in 44 years.”

Davor Šuker

“After defeat to France in the semi-finals, Croatia’s impressive 1998 FIFA World Cup™ campaign saw them meet the Netherlands in the third-place play-off match. Many eyes were rightfully on Croatian striker Davor Šuker, who had the chance to win the Golden Boot. He did just that in the 35th minute when he scored the winner to make it 2-1 to Croatia with a great driven finish into the corner. Šuker’s six goals proved vital in Croatia’s best FIFA World Cup™ finish to date.”

David Beckham

“With England trailing Greece by a single goal heading into injury time during the final game of qualifying for the 2002 FIFA World Cup™, they looked towards their talisman for inspiration. David Beckham stepped up to take a free-kick almost 30-yards from goal. From a central position, he memorably struck the ball with incredible technique and power into the top corner of the Greek goal to level the score at 2-2, send the home fans into raptures and England to the 2002 FIFA World Cup™.”

So, there you have it! That’s the entire list of FIFA 21 Prime ICON Moments we can expect to see this year.

