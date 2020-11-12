How to change goal net colors in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

EA SPORTS offers a variety of customization options in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, including what color your goal net is. Here’s how you can change your net to the color you like best.

To get your perfect stadium in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, you have several customization options. Changing the color of your goal net is a great way to match up all your stadium colors to the theme of your choice.

Here’s how you can change your net color and further swag out your stadium.

How to change the color of your goal net

You can’t immediately change your net color. First, you need to complete the Stadium Development objectives in the “Milestones” category. Doing this will unlock the Stadium Development II objectives. Once you’ve unlocked these, you need to complete 20 matches in any FUT Game Mode. This will unlock the option to change your net color along with rewarding you with two random net colors.

Once you have goal net colors unlocked, you can successfully change the color of your net in a few easy steps:

On the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team menu, hold up on your left thumbstick to get to the Stadium menu Navigate to the Structure option on the far right Select “Goal Colours” Choose one of the colors you own

You can change the color of your net as many times as you want, so be sure to experiment.

Acquiring different net colors

You will get two random net colors as a reward for unlocking them, but there are other ways to get the colors you’d like, as well. The easiest way is by searching the transfer market for the color you want.

To search for net colors, follow these steps:

Go to the transfer market

Go to the “Stadium” tab

Change Stadium Category to “Structure”

Change Club Item Type to “Goal Net Colours”

Once you have these filters set, you can browse and select from the different options.

You can also get different colors from opening Gold packs. All net colors are gold cards, so you will not get them from Silver or Bronze packs. Be sure to keep an eye out for the colors you like!