Heerenveen's Jordy Bruijn has his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed

SC Heerenveen midfielder Jordy Bruijn has had his FUT 20 starting XI revealed by an opponent, and you might be surprised to see it's actually quite beatable.

A number of professional footballers have taken up a new hobby in playing Ultimate Team, since their leagues were suspended due to the current global situation. The Eredivisie, for example, has been declared null and void – with no champions and no relegation.

Those who have chosen to play FIFA may have a 99-rated card, as Jordy does, and that can make things difficult for those who come up against them. These are usually given to pros and just like many others who have had their teams shared online in the past, the Dutchman has included himself in his squad.

But, who is around him?

Slotting into a CDM role, Bruijn is playing alongside one of the greatest coaches in world football today – Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. An 85-rated Pep, in fact, from his Barcelona days.

That's not the only Icon to make it into his lineup, either, with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Javier Zanetti and Gianfranco Zola coming into the fold. The full team can be seen below, in list form and a snap from Reddit user lind39.

Jordy Bruijn's FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Peter Gulasci (89)

Rio Ferdinand (85)

Dayot Upamecano (87)

Javier Zanetti (88)

Patrick Van Aanholt (84)

Bruijn (99)

Pep Guardiola (85)

Sebastian Giovinco (92)

Frenkie De Jong (87)

Gianfranco Zola (85)

Donyell Malen (86)

It shouldn't be any surprise to see further representation of the player's home nation in his side, though, with the likes of Donyell Malen of PSV, Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona, and Patrick van Aanholt of Crystal Palace making the cut.

A lot of these pro player teams have looked pretty much unbeatable, from those revealed in the past, but the same can't really be said here – as there's plenty of room for upgrades. The Icon cards are all pretty low rating in comparison to the ones at the higher end of the scale in FIFA 20, for example.

Reckon you could put Jordy's team to the sword? Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and show us your team.