Harvey Elliott proves Liverpool love with historic star in stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been revealed, and his love for The Reds shines through with the club badge, the coach, and club legend on the wing.

Harvey Elliott is doing good things on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

He’s scored five goals in 26 appearances for the Championship team, which is excellent for a 17-year-old winger. His performances have helped them stay around mid-table.

However, his heart beats true for Liverpool, and it shows in his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad.

A fan came up against him online and noticed he included three references to the team; the famous Merseyside club’s badge, Jurgen Klopp as the manager, and club legend John Barnes in the starting line-up.

Harvey Elliott’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Like all professional footballers players, Harvey Elliot received a 99-rated player card and a choice of three icons to strengthen his FIFA Ultimate Team. However, the choices he made and what he’s done with them shows he knows his stuff.

His team is built around modern footballers rather than icons, which is different from what we’ve seen in other footballers’ squads. There are eight of them in total, including himself, and only three icons. Here’s a list of all the players:

LW: John Barnes (90)

ST: Pele (95)

RW: Harvey Elliott (99)

CDM: Moussa Sissoko (86)

CM: Kevin de Bruyne (96)

CDM: Patrick Vieira (88)

LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

CB: Raphael Varane (89)

CB: Diego Carlos (87)

RB: Sergiño Dest (88)

GK: Jan Oblak (93)

It’s an impressive line-up with a good balance of offense, defense, and pace. The 4-3-3 formation means he’s all about the attack, which is no surprise given his approach on the real pitch.

But more importantly, Liverpool fans are thrilled to see his love for the club is clear as day. If he wanted to, he could add even more LFC players too.

Virgil Van Dijk would be a better fit than Diego Carlos in CB, and Trent Alexander-Arnold could run alongside him in RB. Andrew Robertson and Allison could also fit right in to make it an almost all-Liverpool defense.

Either way, he’s clearly mad about the club, which is good news for Reds fans.