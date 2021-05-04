 Haaland FIFA 21 POTM SBC: Requirements, cost, solutions - Dexerto
Haaland gets new FIFA 21 SBC after scooping April’s Bundesliga POTM award

Published: 4/May/2021 15:16 Updated: 4/May/2021 15:24

by David Purcell
Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has scooped the POTM award for April in the Bundesliga, meaning a new SBC has been added to FIFA 21. 

The club’s star striker has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City and other outfits throughout the season, after a remarkable debut season in black and yellow.

At the time of scooping this individual prize, the Norwegian has hit the back of the net 37 times across all competitions. He scored four in five in the month of April, chipping in with one assist too.

On May 4, EA SPORTS revealed his new card – which is 91-rated.

How to complete FIFA 21 Haaland SBC

FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A new Haaland card has been added off the back of his April POTM award.

If you’re looking to get this new card in-game, let’s run through everything you have to do to get it.

Requirements

Dortmund 

  • Players from Dortmund: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Bundesliga 

  • Players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form 

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Players in the Squad: 11

On top of that, players will be wondering how much the SBC will set them back. Well, let’s dive right into it.

Cost

According to FUTBIN’s database, the SBC is actually pretty affordable – stacking up between 100,000 and 130,000 coins. This price does depend on your platform, however, as it’s cheapest on PS5 and most expensive on PC.

