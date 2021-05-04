Haaland FIFA 21 POTM SBC: Requirements, cost, solutions - Dexerto

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has scooped the POTM award for April in the Bundesliga, meaning a new SBC has been added to FIFA 21.

The club’s star striker has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City and other outfits throughout the season, after a remarkable debut season in black and yellow.

At the time of scooping this individual prize, the Norwegian has hit the back of the net 37 times across all competitions. He scored four in five in the month of April, chipping in with one assist too.

On May 4, EA SPORTS revealed his new card – which is 91-rated.

Advertisement

How to complete FIFA 21 Haaland SBC

If you’re looking to get this new card in-game, let’s run through everything you have to do to get it.

Requirements

Dortmund

Players from Dortmund: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Players in the Squad: 11

Bundesliga

Players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Players in the Squad: 11

On top of that, players will be wondering how much the SBC will set them back. Well, let’s dive right into it.

Cost

According to FUTBIN’s database, the SBC is actually pretty affordable – stacking up between 100,000 and 130,000 coins. This price does depend on your platform, however, as it’s cheapest on PS5 and most expensive on PC.