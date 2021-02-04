FSV Mainz's Daniel Brosinski's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed with TOTY, ICONs & more- Dexerto

FSV Mainz 05 right back Daniel Brosinski has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed, and it looks like he’s been putting a real shift in where FIFA is concerned.

The German star has been a key player for Mainz for much of the 2020/21 season, but was sidelined through injury at the start of the year — and has been using his time off efficiently.

We see a lot of professional footballers take to the online world to get their fix, with the likes of Brosinski’s Bundesliga opponent Dominique Heintz of Freiburg possessing an insane team.

Their teams are easily discernible from the turquoise-colored, 99-rated pro player card, an immediate giveaway that you’re playing a real footballer. They’re also, usually, heavily stacked with some of the most expensive cards on the market.

Brosinski’s team isn’t much different, playing himself alongside some former and current legends of the game on a team worth millions.

With ICONs and Team of the Year cards in abundance, here’s his team, as revealed by safatreddit on Reddit.

Daniel Brosinski’s Ultimate Team

GK: Jan Oblak (93)

Jan Oblak (93) RB: James Tavernier (86)

James Tavernier (86) CB: Alberto (87)

Alberto (87) CB: Sergio Ramos (96)

Sergio Ramos (96) LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

Ferland Mendy (83) CDM: Eusebio (91)

Eusebio (91) CDM: Bruno Fernandes (97)

Bruno Fernandes (97) CAM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CAM: Eric Cantona (90)

Eric Cantona (90) ST: Daniel Brosinski (99)

Daniel Brosinski (99) ST: Ronaldo (94)

The most interesting factor here is obviously the fact Brosinski’s playing himself up front alongside Brazilian legend Ronaldo, way out of his usual position on the backline.

However, he’s clearly been grinding while out injured. His TOTY Ramos and Fernandes cards aren’t to be messed with, and surrounding them with ICONs such as Gullit and Eusebio makes them a fearsome team.

It’ll be interesting to see if this team gets worse when Brosinski returns to the pitch, or if he manages to keep it in top shape throughout the remainder of the season.