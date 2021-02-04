 FSV Mainz's Daniel Brosinski's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed with TOTY, ICONs & more- Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FSV Mainz’s Daniel Brosinski has his crazy FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 4/Feb/2021 11:04

by Jacob Hale
daniel brosinski fsv mainz 05 fifa 21 ultimate team
EA SPORTS/FSV Mainz 05

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FSV Mainz 05 right back Daniel Brosinski has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed, and it looks like he’s been putting a real shift in where FIFA is concerned.

The German star has been a key player for Mainz for much of the 2020/21 season, but was sidelined through injury at the start of the year — and has been using his time off efficiently.

We see a lot of professional footballers take to the online world to get their fix, with the likes of Brosinski’s Bundesliga opponent Dominique Heintz of Freiburg possessing an insane team.

Their teams are easily discernible from the turquoise-colored, 99-rated pro player card, an immediate giveaway that you’re playing a real footballer. They’re also, usually, heavily stacked with some of the most expensive cards on the market.

daniel brosinski fsv mainz 05
Instagram: danielbrosinski18
Brosinski is currently in his 7th season at Mainz.

Brosinski’s team isn’t much different, playing himself alongside some former and current legends of the game on a team worth millions.

With ICONs and Team of the Year cards in abundance, here’s his team, as revealed by safatreddit on Reddit.

Daniel Brosinski’s Ultimate Team

  • GK: Jan Oblak (93)
  • RB: James Tavernier (86)
  • CB: Alberto (87)
  • CB: Sergio Ramos (96)
  • LB: Ferland Mendy (83)
  • CDM: Eusebio (91)
  • CDM: Bruno Fernandes (97)
  • CAM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CAM: Eric Cantona (90)
  • ST: Daniel Brosinski (99)
  • ST: Ronaldo (94)

Brosinski playing himself up top from r/FIFA

The most interesting factor here is obviously the fact Brosinski’s playing himself up front alongside Brazilian legend Ronaldo, way out of his usual position on the backline.

However, he’s clearly been grinding while out injured. His TOTY Ramos and Fernandes cards aren’t to be messed with, and surrounding them with ICONs such as Gullit and Eusebio makes them a fearsome team.

It’ll be interesting to see if this team gets worse when Brosinski returns to the pitch, or if he manages to keep it in top shape throughout the remainder of the season.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 live: Salah, Martinez, Milinkovic-Savic, more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 18:05 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 18:08

by Isaac McIntyre
Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool in FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 19.
EA SPORTS

Share

The latest FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 19, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about 2021’s newest in-form team.

FUT fans have been treated to a few strong TOTW lineups in a row recently, and the promo’s nineteenth in-form squad seems to be contiuing that trend.

Some prominent forwards are featured this week, including Liverpool’s Mo Salah for ripping West Ham apart with a brace and Lautaro Martinez, who led Inter Milan to a 4–0 win over Benevento. 

There are some excellent midfield choices as well, such as Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic and Dortmund’s Delaney, both of whom offer excellent defensive and offensive presence in the midfield.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including Dexerto’s weekly predictions prior to the release of the team.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 19

Team of the Week 19 start time

FIFA publishers EA will release the nineteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year on February 3. The TOTW 19 promo began at 6pm (UK time), as per usual, which is 10am CT, 1pm EST, 2am AEDT around the world.

These boosted TOTW player upgrades are all now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Lautaro Martinez in FIFA 21 with Inter Milan
EA SPORTS
Lautaro Martinez was well worth a TOTW 19 nod this week.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions

Now that the TOTW is out, make sure you check out Dexerto’s predictions as we compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see how many we got right:

  • Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace
  • Juan Musso – Udinese
  • César Azpilicueta – Chelsea
  • Leo Dubois – Lyon
  • John Brooks – Wolfsburg
  • Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen
  • Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens
  • Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
  • Laurent Abergel – Lorient
  • Marius Wolf – FC Koln
  • Henry Onyekuru – Galatasaray
  • Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb
  • Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
  • Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
  • Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Rafa Mir – Huesca

So, there you have it ⁠— everything you need to know about the latest TOTW squad in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!