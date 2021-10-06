First FIFA 22 update brings massive changes to goalkeepers, free kicks & referees

The first update of FIFA 22 is here, and EA SPORTS is already bringing the hammer down on goalkeepers and referees, while dialing up the power of the game’s already strong free kicks in Ultimate Team and kick-off modes ⁠— here’s everything in the October 6 patch notes.

FIFA 22 has been out for just under a week, and publishers EA SPORTS are ready to make their first major tweaks and changes to their latest title’s gameplay.

The first, and biggest, is focused on goalkeepers.

Shot-stoppers have been a standout in the early weeks of FIFA 22, dominating the Ultimate Team meta. Unlike many past FUT metas too, no one goalkeeper has been must pick; no matter which card players decided to slot into their squads, they have been delivering each and every game.

EA SPORTS has moved to “reduce the effectiveness” of goalkeepers, especially when it comes to shots from inside the eighteen yard box. This change will impact all shots taken within 11.27 meters of the goalmouth, EA has confirmed.

To mitigate these nerfs, FIFA 22 goalkeepers have been handed several new “authentic” in-game animations to “increase effectiveness” when saving flair shots.

Goalkeepers are far from the only thing under EA’s microscope in FIFA 22 update #1 either; referees have been given a handy helping of “logic” in the patch.

This includes better AI interpretation when it comes to high-velocity tackles (they will call more fouls), as well as keeper impacts, but refs will no longer call as many penalties for “reasonably timed slide tackles.”

The biggest change is they will “no longer call fouls due to soft contact.”

The last major change EA is shipping in the October 6 patch is related to free kicks. The dead-ball situations have already been a shining point early in many players’ Ultimate Team campaigns, and they’re about to get even better.

EA revealed in the notes that they have now “widened the area where the reticle can be placed during free kicks,” to give more control over spin and shot placement.

On top of all the FIFA 22 gameplay changes, the first patch of the new title cycle is shipping loads of bug fixes, as well as changes for Ultimate Team, Volta Football, Pro Clubs, Kick Off mode, Career Mode, and plenty more.

This new FIFA update is set to go live on all PC versions of the game on October 6. As per usual, the patch will be delayed for consoles — this now includes PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X too — so that EA SPORTS can wheedle out any major problems. It is expected to go live on consoles next week.

FIFA 22 update #1 patch notes

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced the effectiveness of goalkeepers when diving for top corner shots taken from inside of the penalty box.

This change specifically applies to shots taken within 37 feet/11.27 meters of the goalkeeper.

Improved the frequency of player controlled sliding blocks making contact with a traveling ball.

Updated the defensive logic for players near the halfway line when defending a counter attack that originated from a corner situation.

Defenders near the halfway line will now attempt to more closely mark the counter attacking players.

Added goalkeeper animations that could occur when a keeper is attempting to save a high finesse shot.

This change is intended to provide more authentic looking goalkeeper reactions and very slightly increases the effectiveness of goalkeepers saving this type of shot.

Widened the area where the reticle can be placed during free kicks in order to allow for more control over spin and general placement.

In Co-Op matches, Player Lock will now be canceled after the Player Locked player performs a pass, or after their teammate performs a pass to a different player.

[PS5 Only] Added a new Controller Setting to set desired Adaptive Trigger Resistance.

Improved referee logic to call: more fouls caused by high velocity tackles. fewer penalty kicks caused by reasonably timed slide tackles. more fouls in situations where a player purposefully collides with a goalkeeper that is holding the ball. fewer fouls due to soft physical contact.

Improved throw in accuracy and target selection.

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, a late Fake Shot request resulted in a pass.

In rare cases, players could take an unintentionally poor touch.

In some situations, the ball carrier would not perform the Feint and Exit Skill Move when requested.

When manually rushing the goalkeeper outside of the penalty box, the keeper could incorrectly attempt to make a save with their hands.

When attempting to intercept the ball, the intercepting player could sometimes take an unintentionally heavy touch resulting in possession loss.

Players with a Skill Move rating between one and three will now perform the Bridge Skill Move when requesting a Skilled Bridge Skill Move, instead of performing no Skill Move.

In some situations, the defending team’s player would momentarily stop moving after the attacking side performed a Lobbed Through Pass.

When receiving the ball from the air, players could be rarely seen running in place before taking control of the ball.

When receiving the ball from the air from behind, in some cases, the receiving player would not attempt to take control of the ball while running.

In rare cases, players could take an unintentionally poor touch.

After catching the ball near the goal line and falling to the ground with it, the Goalkeeper could sometimes slide on the pitch.

When a goalkeeper was attempting to punch the ball after a deflected shot, the keeper could attempt to head the ball instead.

The goalkeeper would sometimes not make an attempt to save the ball following a shot, if the shot occured close to the keeper.

In some rare scenarios, the goalkeeper would get up too slowly after engaging in a physical contest.

When attempting a diving save, the goalkeeper could sometimes dive diagonally instead of laterally.

This was a visual issue only and addressing it does not change goalkeeper performance in these situations.

When attempting to move while shielding the ball, the shielding player could leave the ball behind.

The goalkeeper does not attempt to catch a cross near the goal area.

When a ball was kicked out of play, the incorrect team was given the ball to resume play.

When playing as a locked player and the match ends in a penalty shootout, the locked player’s Match Rating could unintentionally decrease during the shootout.

This issue is listed on the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker: https://trello.com/c/651ZT9ZQ

When skipping a non gameplay scene that plays before a goal kick, the input combination could sometimes result in the Come Short or Push Up function being requested.

Sometimes, fouls were not being called when committed on a player performing a nutmeg or a Bridge Skill Move.

A penalty kick could have been incorrectly awarded after a well timed sliding tackle in the penalty box.

On rare occasions, an incorrect animation could occur after a Skill Move was requested.

Sometimes, the ball carrier could dribble in a different direction than requested.

Occasionally, a player could get stuck in a Strafe Dribble animation for longer than intended.

Sprint Knock Ons could not be requested if the Sprint button configuration was changed.

The goalkeeper could sometimes perform an incorrect saving animation when attempting to save a header.

Gameplay could sometimes appear blurry when using the Pro camera.

PC Only – Attempting to cancel an advantage call had no effect.

Hair could sometimes appear blurry during gameplay and replays.

Players could sometimes have a faint dark glow appear around them during gameplay and replays.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

Updated FIFA 22 Division Rivals Progress tile UI to improve readability and clarity.

Players will begin their walkout animation slightly later when opening or previewing a Pack with a walkout Player Item.

Tifos can now be seen in the Stadium while a match is paused.

Tifos can now be seen during additional pre match scenes in Squad Battles and Friendlies.

When obtaining Stadium Items or Bundles from the FUT Store, a pop up message will now inform players if one or more of the Items is for a Stadium customization slot that needs to be unlocked via Objectives.

When previewing a kit Stadium Item or a Stadium Item Bundle containing a kit, a goalkeeper wearing the aforementioned kit is now present beside the outfield player.

Addressed the following issues:

The FUT Champions Play-Offs post match screen did not always correctly display the total points and Rank.

This is a visual issue only, and the correct Play-Offs progression was and continues to be available on the Play-Offs progression screen.

Addressed an issue with FUT Hero Joe Cole’s Player Item, and the inability to enter a match while the Item was present in the Squad.

This issue is listed on the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker: https://trello.com/c/7Oub63CD

After qualifying for the FUT Champions Finals, the Play-Offs rewards screen displayed an incorrect number of Finals qualifications. This was a visual issue only.

Finals qualification provides one entry into the competition, and the correct information continues to be displayed when rewards are previewed on the Play-Offs Progression screen.

This issue is listed on the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker: https://trello.com/c/wcVRGSf3

When listing an item on the FUT transfer market, if the Starting Price was one increment lower than the Buy Now Price, players may have received an error blocking the item from being listed on the transfer market.

This issue is listed on the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker: https://trello.com/c/hAsLE17o

The Division Rivals main menu window did not display the player’s current placement when stating that the player’s rewards were ready to be claimed. This was a visual issue only.

This issue is listed on the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker: https://trello.com/c/GYv4WMXi

The augmented reality presentation overlay did not show the correct scoreline when appearing after a successful penalty kick in extra time.

When displaying the opposition squad during offline Friendly match loading, the Squad Rating and Chemistry UI elements did not display correctly.

Quick Sold Kit Items were sometimes not being removed from the Club and could have been Quick Sold again, but for 0 FUT Coins.

After completing a Division Rivals match, the button callout for the in game friends list could disappear until re-entering Rivals.

Some sound effects did not play correctly during post match scenes in Division Rivals and FUT Champions.

Swapped players were flickering during a FUT Friendlies Swaps match.

Improved visibility of the wins counter that displays in the Division Rivals post match flow.

Improved visibility of the New Division text that displays in the post match flow when being promoted to a new Division in Division Rivals.

The Division Rivals post match screen could sometimes run slower than intended.

Following a match loss in Division Rivals, the progress bar could disappear during the post match flow.

Some Division Rivals reward status descriptions on the Rivals Progression screen were vaguer than intended. This was a visual issue and did not impact progression.

When the Competitive Master Switch was turned on, Through Ball Assistance could not be set to Manual if desired.

Some Badge and Kit Items did not display correctly.

A stability issue could occur when viewing Crowd Card Items in the Stadium menu.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

Added a Player Growth button callout to the level up screen in FIFA 22 Player Career.

On the team select screen in Player Career, the Board Expectations section has been replaced with the team’s formation.

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, Board Objectives were unintentionally conflicting with one another.

When simulating matches in Player Career, an unintentionally high amount of performance warnings could occur.

When jumping to the end result after coming on as a sub in Player Career, player fitness did not display correctly on the post match screens.

Adjusted the number of teams that can participate in the Polish Cup.

Corrected the start date for the A-League.

Corrected the start date of the Turkish Super Lig.

The post match interview button callout was sometimes taking the player to the main hub following a completed match.

Sometimes, Inbox messages used an incorrect title when addressing the manager.

Create Your Club generated players and Youth Players were not being given randomized boots.

Some Training Drills displayed incorrect descriptions.

This issue is listed on the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker: https://trello.com/c/0LFvzlkt

When simulating matches in Player Career, the level up screen would not display after gaining a new level.

When skipping dialogue in post match interviews, the microphone could unintentionally shake.

In Player Career, an incorrect button callout was shown when selecting objectives prior to entering a match.

Sometimes, players could ask to play in the match despite being injured.

Youth player kits were always displaying first names.

The import Avatar pop up was incorrectly appearing when trying to edit the manager after starting the first season.

Incorrect UI colors displayed when editing a real player in Player Career.

Some UI elements overlapped on the Player Growth widget in Player Career.

The selected team’s kit did not display behind the Player Career main menu.

Placeholder kits incorrectly displayed during some pre match scenes.

PC Only – The button callout for skipping a pre-match scene could display a mouse icon, even when a controller was connected and being used.

When disconnecting and reconnecting the controller during a Player Career match, Objectives could stop tracking progress.

When coming on as a sub in Player Career, the Objectives UI overlay could not be skipped.

In Player Career, an incorrect email could be repeatedly received when being a member of a national team’s squad.

International Player Career matches were incorrectly being referred to as league matches.

In a rare scenario, away matches could incur an unintentionally high cost.

The News tile sometimes displayed with harsh lighting.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Made the following changes:

FIFA 22 VOLTA ARCADE tournaments can now start with a minimum of 2 human players.

Increased the maximum amount of time that a matchmaking search can last for in VOLTA ARCADE.

Removed the Driven Lob from Foot Tennis.

Requesting a Driven Lob will result in the request for a standard Lob.

Removed the Welcome To VOLTA ARCADE screen that appeared before every VOLTA ARCADE tournament.

Updated some lines of text across the UI.

Addressed the following issues:

In the Disco Lava VOLTA ARCADE party game, Avatars could sometimes get stuck near the edges of the playing field.

Requesting a High Lob during a round of Foot Tennis could give the other team a point.

In some situations, the serving Avatar’s teammate would incorrectly move away from the playing area in Foot Tennis.

The Season progression UI displayed an incorrect progress bar even if no progress was made. This was a visual issue only.

Some text was cut off on the progression screens following the completion of a VOLTA ARCADE tournament.

The VOLTA ARCADE Party Game start counter did not always start from three.

After accepting a game invite from a friend, the lobby took longer to load than intended.

Goal celebrations were skippable.

The VOLTA BATTLES match results screen had some misaligned text.

Some clothing items clashed with long hairstyles.

Removed the kiosk from the main menu background.

The Skill Meter could have unintentionally filled up after the ball went out of play.

The XP progression bar did not display correctly on the post match screen.

The post match screen could sometimes incorrectly refer to the completed match as a tournament win.

The corners of the Team Keepaway party game were not always in the camera’s field of view.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

After completing a Club Friendly match, the visual overlay detailing the amount of XP earned was not appearing. This is a visual only issue, players were still earning XP.

This issue is listed on the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker: https://trello.com/c/9QRuYxt4

Custom Tactics presets were not always being correctly applied during Drop In matches.

When playing a Practice Match, the match could have ended prematurely if the CPU AI made tactical changes.

The ball trail was not always visible for player controlled goalkeepers.

Some equippable celebrations were incorrectly named.

When customizing AI teammates, the Known As field was not being saved.

Threat indicators were sometimes not displaying during gameplay.

The Drop In lobby did not display the active voice chat speaker.

When customizing your Virtual Pro, the Commentary Name UI could display incorrectly.

Custom kits could incorrectly appear as completely black during gameplay.

The Brentford Community Stadium was unintentionally made selectable when customizing the Club.

This issue is listed on the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker: https://trello.com/c/B5UGSmws

Players could not back out of a match search after rapidly readying up multiple times.

The Match Performance UI element was overlapping with the Mystery Ball UI element during matches.

A stability issue could occur on the Club Customization screen.

Kick Off

Addressed the following issues:

Improved the transition effect when viewing different tabs in Match Facts during Kick Off matches.

In Kick Off matches, a player’s second yellow card did not display the correct red card UI indicator on the Events screen.

The Advantage Settings UI indicator was difficult to read.

The Connect Online option did not function correctly and returned the player to the Side Select screen.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:

Added new songs in EA SPORTS Trax and VOLTA Trax.

Added 31 starheads.

This will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Added the ability to perform Jul’s celebration to some players.

Updated the order of players on the Player Performance screen so that Strikers are at the top instead of goalkeepers.

Some broadcast packages, stadia, crowd chants, commentary lines, tifos, UI elements, corner flags, crowds, pre and post match scenes, goal songs, anthems, badges, ad boards, tutorial overlays, celebrations, non playable characters, and balls.

Several instances of the UI displaying typos, misaligned text, incorrect visuals, and unintended spacing.

Addressed the following issues: