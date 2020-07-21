FIFA: How to watch FIFA 21 reveal trailer livestream

The FIFA 21 gameplay reveal trailer will premier on July 23, as EA Sports showcase what they've been working on ahead of the next game's launch this fall. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming teaser, including where to stream it, start times, and more details.

FIFA 21 gameplay trailer live stream

The live stream of the FIFA 21 gameplay trailer takes place on Thursday, July 23, the same day as the Xbox Games Showcase. The trailer is set to premier at 8am PST/11am EST/4pm BST/1am AEST on YouTube. Whether it will be a part of the Xbox Showcase officially remains to be seen, but since they're on the same day at the same time, it seems pretty likely.

The best place to catch the FIFA 21 trailer as soon as it drops will probably be YouTube, where it's already listed in the upcoming videos section - though if it is part of the Xbox Showcase, it will probably be streamed as part of that, as well. You can watch the trailer when it premiers right here with the video player below as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuLAn9adQpI

What will the FIFA 21 Gameplay trailer feature?

Obviously, we would expect to see some actual in-game shots from FIFA 21's gameplay trailer, along with what kinds of new features and gameplay mechanics we will have in the next iteration.

FIFA 21 will allegedly turn the humanization of its AI players all the way up to eleven, as the publishers claimed after the first trailer premiered at the EA Play event on June 18.

Read More: Four FIFA 21 cover stars leaked

“From adjusting shin pads in the 89th minute to screaming for passes, player humanization unlocks the most authentic behaviors ever seen in sports games," the devs said. "This lets you feel all the emotion of football at the highest level."

🚨 BREAKING: Four #FIFA21 cover stars have been leaked – and Kylian Mbappe is among them. https://t.co/WJIrRJIGhL — FIFA 20 FUT News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 21, 2020

What else to expect

Besides finally getting to see gameplay from the latest FIFA instalment, there's also a chance we could be getting more info on the new features and ICONs coming to FIFA 21's Ultimate Team.

We also could see a slight preview of the updated player ratings, which will definitely be nice to know for Career Mode and online seasons as well. Even if the trailer doesn't give us the full rundown, Dexerto has comprised a list of predictions for all of Europe's elite leagues – including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 – in our full predictions breakdown for FIFA 21 ratings.

There's also a chance we could find out more about Career Mode and Pro Clubs along with the new features they'll be getting in FIFA 21. What do you think we'll see from the FIFA 21 gameplay trailer on July 23? Drop us a line on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to let us know your prediction.