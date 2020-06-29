FIFA eFootball Play x Unite 2020: Streams, schedule, players, and more

The FA have announced that FIFA stars Tekkz and Hashtag Tom will be representing England in an eight-team FIFA 20 tournament. Here’s what you need to know about what’s going on.

FIFA 20 might be coming to the end of its life cycle, but players are still lining up to compete and prove their skills – be it on a weekly basis in FUT Champs Weekend League or bigger, more lucrative events like the FIFA Summer Cup Series.

Seeing as the real-life European Championships were meant to be underway, eight European nations are getting together and putting forward some of their best players for a FIFA event that is a bit different from the rest.

Here’s what you need to know about the FIFA eFootball Play x Unite 2020 tournament.

When is the FIFA eFootball Play x Unite 2020 tournament?

The FIFA eFootball Play x Unite 2020 tournament will get underway on Monday, July 6 with players from England, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Sweden, and Portugal.

Matches will be played using equally-matched national team players – a setting that was used in the ePremier League event to give every player an 85-overall rating.

Each team will have a representative for Xbox and PlayStation with the scores from the matches being aggregated for a final result.

FIFA eFootball Play x Unite 2020 tournament streams

England will be kicking off their campaign in the group stages against Germany, Poland, and Switzerland with the first game getting underway at 5 pm BST on July 6.

If you want to watch the action, you can do so via the official England Twitter account or their YouTube page. Be sure to check back closer to kick off for links to the streams.

What is England's schedule for the FIFA eFootball Play x Unite 2020 tournament?

As the matches are split between Xbox and PlayStation, the matches won’t all be played on one day. You can find the schedule for England’s set of games, which will be played out on July 6 and 7, below.

6 July: England vs Poland at 5 pm BST

6 July: Germany vs England at 6 pm BST

6 July: Switzerland vs England at 7 pm BST

7 July: England vs Switzerland at 5 pm BST

7 July: England vs Germany at 6 pm BST

7 July: Poland vs England at 7 pm BST

Unlike your typical FIFA tournaments, there won’t be any knockout rounds or lower brackets. Instead, the two group winners will be moving on to a grand final that will be played out on Wednesday 22 July.

The other group consists of players from Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Portugal so it’s sure to be hotly contested.