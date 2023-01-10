FIFA 23 TOTY leak reveals new ICON cards coming soon

With FIFA 23 Team of the Year set to be underway very soon, leaks have hinted that the highly-anticipated event will bring new legend cards, including TOTY ICONs.

FIFA 23 has delivered plenty of new promos already, but none come with the same hype and prestige as Team of the Year. Every season, EA treats players to a one-off squad of juiced special cards celebrating the best performers of the last 12 months.

It’s also guaranteed to come with plenty of SBCs and objectives to complete, making it one of the most exciting events on the Ultimate Team calendar. But according to a number of different sources, FIFA 23 TOTY has another trick up its sleeve, as it’s set to bring brand-new types of ICON cards.

Well-known FIFA leaker Fut_scoreboard found that two never before seen card types have been added to the FIFA 23 code – TOTY Icons and Alternate Reality ICONs.

ICONs are some of the most popular and valuable items in FIFA 23, allowing fans to add footballing legends into their teams alongside the biggest stars of today. These leaked card types appear to show that EA is expanding on the idea and opening the door for some new players to join the roster of ICONs.

Based on the name, TOTY ICONs are expected to be new variants of existing Icons, much like the World Cup ICONs that arrived during Qatar 2022. They could be awarded to any current Icons that appeared in the FIFA Team of the Year during their career, such as Wayne Rooney, Iker Casillas, and Xavi.

Alternatively, there has been speculation that they could be given to legends who would’ve featured in the TOTY, but retired before the FUT event began.

Meanwhile, Alternate Reality ICONs are harder to predict. The name alone seems to hint that we’ll be seeing some new players joining the lineup, possibly those who looked on track to secure legendary status but didn’t quite make it.

It could also refer to current stars who are well on track to becoming ICONs when they do hang up their boots, such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Keep in mind that these new cards are still just leaks for the time being, as not every new item added to the code makes its way into the game. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait for FIFA 23 TOTY to get underway to see what EA has planned.

