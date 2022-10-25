FIFA 23 TOTW 6 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 6

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Team of the Week 6 will be coming to FIFA 23 this week, and if our predictions are spot on, it could be one of the best we’ve seen in quite some time. So, let’s get into it.

With the World Cup rapidly approaching, games are coming thick and fast for clubs as they prepare for a mid-season break that we’ve never seen before across Europe.

In the Premier League, there are only three games left for some teams before they put the campaign on pause until Boxing Day. Though, there is no rest for the wicked when it comes to Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS are still pumping out new promos for FIFA 23 and will have a World Cup party before long. Though, we’ve still got some Team of the Weeks to get through first. Including TOTW 6 which, if our predictions are correct, could be one of the best we’ve ever seen.

FIFA 23 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6

Headlining our predictions this week are Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Jr, and Lautaro Martinez. Yes, there could be a lot of firepower in this squad.

Seeing as Messi has a Player of the Month SBC out, Mbappe is a shoo-in for a TOTW card after his two goals and assist against Ajaccio. Similarly, Bellingham should provide a massive boost to Bundesliga Ultimate Teams with a TOTW card for his two-goal performance against Stuttgart. After missing out last week, Lautaro Martinez should be in line for a special card this week seeing as he found the net twice against Fiorentina.

We’ve also given a nod to Everton’s Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian is long overdue an upgraded card in FIFA and after two assists against Crystal Palace – including a filthy backheel – he is prime placed for finally getting that upgrade.

GK: Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest

GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos – SL Benfica

RWB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

LB: Adam Marusic – Lazio

CB: Florian Lejeune – Rayo Vallecano

CB: Andrei Girotto – FC Nates

CB: Arnau Comas – FC Basel

CM: Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

CM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal

CAM: Alex Iwobi – Everton

CAM: Brahim Diaz – AC Milan

CAM: Steven Berghuis – Ajax

CAM: Remy Cabella – Lille

RM: Jesper Lindstrom – Eintracht Frankfurt

RW: Ousmane Dembele – FC Barcelona

LM: Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg

LM: Doru Popadiuc – Chindia

LW: Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid

LW: Denis Bounaga – LA FC

ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

ST: Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

ST: Danny Ings – Aston Villa

ST: Tom Bradshaw – Millwall

ST: Lawrence Shankland – Hearts

ST: Renzo Lopez – Central Cordoba

As usual, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 6 will release on October 26 at 6 PM GMT.

Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.