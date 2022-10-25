FIFA 23 TOTW 6 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 6

Team of the Week 6 will be coming to FIFA 23 this week, and if our predictions are spot on, it could be one of the best we’ve seen in quite some time. So, let’s get into it.
With the World Cup rapidly approaching, games are coming thick and fast for clubs as they prepare for a mid-season break that we’ve never seen before across Europe.
In the Premier League, there are only three games left for some teams before they put the campaign on pause until Boxing Day. Though, there is no rest for the wicked when it comes to Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS are still pumping out new promos for FIFA 23 and will have a World Cup party before long. Though, we’ve still got some Team of the Weeks to get through first. Including TOTW 6 which, if our predictions are correct, could be one of the best we’ve ever seen.
FIFA 23 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6
Headlining our predictions this week are Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Jr, and Lautaro Martinez. Yes, there could be a lot of firepower in this squad.
Seeing as Messi has a Player of the Month SBC out, Mbappe is a shoo-in for a TOTW card after his two goals and assist against Ajaccio. Similarly, Bellingham should provide a massive boost to Bundesliga Ultimate Teams with a TOTW card for his two-goal performance against Stuttgart. After missing out last week, Lautaro Martinez should be in line for a special card this week seeing as he found the net twice against Fiorentina.
We’ve also given a nod to Everton’s Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian is long overdue an upgraded card in FIFA and after two assists against Crystal Palace – including a filthy backheel – he is prime placed for finally getting that upgrade.
- GK: Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest
- GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos – SL Benfica
- RWB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus
- LB: Adam Marusic – Lazio
- CB: Florian Lejeune – Rayo Vallecano
- CB: Andrei Girotto – FC Nates
- CB: Arnau Comas – FC Basel
- CM: Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund
- CM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
- CAM: Alex Iwobi – Everton
- CAM: Brahim Diaz – AC Milan
- CAM: Steven Berghuis – Ajax
- CAM: Remy Cabella – Lille
- RM: Jesper Lindstrom – Eintracht Frankfurt
- RW: Ousmane Dembele – FC Barcelona
- LM: Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg
- LM: Doru Popadiuc – Chindia
- LW: Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid
- LW: Denis Bounaga – LA FC
- ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
- ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
- ST: Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid
- ST: Danny Ings – Aston Villa
- ST: Tom Bradshaw – Millwall
- ST: Lawrence Shankland – Hearts
- ST: Renzo Lopez – Central Cordoba
FIFA 23 TOTW 6 release date & time
As usual, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 6 will release on October 26 at 6 PM GMT.
Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.