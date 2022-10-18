FIFA 23 TOTW 5 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 5

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Team of the Week 5 will be dropping into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week, and it could have some pretty nice cards. So, here are our predictions.

We’re now into the fifth week of promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA SPORTS dropping a handful of eye-catching special cards so far.

The annual Rulebreakers promo has delivered with the first batch of cards – that 91-rated Cristiano Ronaldo being the pick of the bunch – and there’s an Out of Position promo that has also been leaked. That, it seems, will work like the Shapeshifters promo of old – which is apt, given Halloween is almost here.

Before then, though, we’ve got another installment of Team of the Week to get through in the form of TOTW 5. So, let’s get into our predictions.

FIFA 23 TOTW 5 Predictions | Team of the Week 5

Headlining our predictions this week are Alisson, Federico Valverde, Mason Mount, Lautaro Martinez, Leroy Sane, and Martin Terrier. So, it could be a nice selection.

Given Liverpool managed to keep a clean sheet against a free-scoring Manchester City side, and Alisson grabbed the only assist, it seems right that the Brazillian shot-stopper gets a TOTW upgrade.

Similarly, Mason Mount bagged two goals for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa and is deserving of an upgrade – even if Kepa did impress with a clean sheet. Federico Valverde looks to be on for a season of consistent upgrades as he scored in Real Madrid’s 3-1 El Clasico triumph over Barcelona.

Even though Lautaro Martinez only scored once for Inter Milan against Salernitana, he may edge out Nicolo Barella for an upgrade given the other midfielders that are at EA’s disposal this week.

GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool

GK: David Raya – Brentford

RWB: Silas Mvumpa – VFB Stuttgart

RB: Brandon Soppy – Atalanta

LB: Reinildo – Atletico Madrid

CB: Youssouf Ndayishimiye – Istanbul Başakşehir

CB: Danilo – Juventus

CB: Fabian Schar – Newcastle United

CDM: Luis Gustavo – Al Nassr

CDM: William Carvalho – Real Betis

CM: Pierre-Emli Hobjerg – Spurs

CM: Daichi Kamada – Eintracht Frankfurt

CAM: Mason Mount – Chelsea

CAM: Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich

LM: Martin Terrier – Rennes

RM: James Forrest – Celtic

RW: Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

CF: Guus Til – PSV Eidenhoven

ST: Jonathan David – LOSC Lille

ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

ST: Marcus Thurman – Borussia Monchengladbach

ST: Junior Adamu – RB Salzburg

ST: Kevin Denkey – Cercle Brugge

Once again, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 5 will release on October 19 at 6 PM GMT.

Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.