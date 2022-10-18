FIFA 23 TOTW 5 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 5

Team of the Week 5 will be dropping into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week, and it could have some pretty nice cards. So, here are our predictions.
We’re now into the fifth week of promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA SPORTS dropping a handful of eye-catching special cards so far.
The annual Rulebreakers promo has delivered with the first batch of cards – that 91-rated Cristiano Ronaldo being the pick of the bunch – and there’s an Out of Position promo that has also been leaked. That, it seems, will work like the Shapeshifters promo of old – which is apt, given Halloween is almost here.
Before then, though, we’ve got another installment of Team of the Week to get through in the form of TOTW 5. So, let’s get into our predictions.
FIFA 23 TOTW 5 Predictions | Team of the Week 5
Headlining our predictions this week are Alisson, Federico Valverde, Mason Mount, Lautaro Martinez, Leroy Sane, and Martin Terrier. So, it could be a nice selection.
Given Liverpool managed to keep a clean sheet against a free-scoring Manchester City side, and Alisson grabbed the only assist, it seems right that the Brazillian shot-stopper gets a TOTW upgrade.
Similarly, Mason Mount bagged two goals for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa and is deserving of an upgrade – even if Kepa did impress with a clean sheet. Federico Valverde looks to be on for a season of consistent upgrades as he scored in Real Madrid’s 3-1 El Clasico triumph over Barcelona.
Even though Lautaro Martinez only scored once for Inter Milan against Salernitana, he may edge out Nicolo Barella for an upgrade given the other midfielders that are at EA’s disposal this week.
- GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
- GK: David Raya – Brentford
- RWB: Silas Mvumpa – VFB Stuttgart
- RB: Brandon Soppy – Atalanta
- LB: Reinildo – Atletico Madrid
- CB: Youssouf Ndayishimiye – Istanbul Başakşehir
- CB: Danilo – Juventus
- CB: Fabian Schar – Newcastle United
- CDM: Luis Gustavo – Al Nassr
- CDM: William Carvalho – Real Betis
- CM: Pierre-Emli Hobjerg – Spurs
- CM: Daichi Kamada – Eintracht Frankfurt
- CAM: Mason Mount – Chelsea
- CAM: Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich
- LM: Martin Terrier – Rennes
- RM: James Forrest – Celtic
- RW: Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
- CF: Guus Til – PSV Eidenhoven
- ST: Jonathan David – LOSC Lille
- ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
- ST: Marcus Thurman – Borussia Monchengladbach
- ST: Junior Adamu – RB Salzburg
- ST: Kevin Denkey – Cercle Brugge
FIFA 23 TOTW 5 release date & time
Once again, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 5 will release on October 19 at 6 PM GMT.
Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.