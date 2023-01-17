FIFA 23 TOTW 12 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 12

Team of the Week 12 will be dropping into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week, and we’ve got a few predictions for who might make the cut.
With the calendar turning over from 2022 to 2023, FIFA Ultimate Team is back in the swing of things after a brief break for the World Cup.
The promo events surrounding the game’s greatest prize have finally disappeared into the background, and we’ve got Team of the Year right around the corner. 100 of the world’s best players have been nominated, but only 11 can make the final cut. Well, that’s before we get a 12th Man vote.
Team of the Year voting will end on January 17, but before then, we’ve got another round of Team of the Week to get into. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 12.
FIFA 23 TOTW 12 Predictions | Team of the Week 12
Headlining our predictions this week are Marcus Rashford, Victor Osimhen, Aaron Ramsdale, Nordi Mukiele, Paulo Dybala, and Wissam Ben-Yedder. Yes, there’s a bit of a theme this week – derby days.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Kicking things off with Rashford, the United forward bagged the winner in the Manchester derby and is in the form of his life at the moment. That should be recognized with an upgrade. Similarly, Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Spurs was aided by some key saves from Ramsdale, and he deserves a boost from Team of the Week.
As Napoli stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to nine points, Osimhen bagged two goals in a 5-1 win over Juventus. There’s a case for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to earn this nod instead, but we’re backing the Nigerian forward.
- GK: Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
- GK: Ertaç Özbir – Adana Demirspor
- RWB: Nordi Mukiele – PSG
- LWB: Przemysław Frankowski – RC Lens
- CB: Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes
- CB: Anthony Rouault – Toulouse
- CB: Jordan Beyer – Burnley
- CM: James Ward-Prowse – Southampton
- CM: Jordan Veretout – Marseille
- CM: Orkun Kökçü – Feyenoord
- CM: Oliver Kemen – Kayserispor
- CAM: Jonathan David – Lille
- RM: Ademola Lookman – Atalanta
- RM: Nicolas Pepe – OGC Nice
- RW: Quentin Cornette – Le Havre
- LM: Wenderson Galeno – FC Porto
- LW: Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
- CF: Gianluca Caprari – Monza
- ST: Victor Osimhen – Napoli
- ST: Paulo Dybala – Roma
- ST: Wissam Ben-Yedder – AS Monaco
- ST: Enner Valencia – Fenerbache
- ST: Teemu Pukki – Norwich
FIFA 23 TOTW 12 release date & time
Once again, Team of the Week will be in its regular Wednesday release slot, meaning TOTW 12 will be released on Wednesday, January 18 at 6 pm GMT.
Even with Team of the Year around the corner, it’s very unlikely that anything will change for TOTW’s release, but if it does we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter.