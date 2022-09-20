FIFA 23 TOTW 1 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 1 for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will be launching as a part of the Web App period for the new game. So, we’ve got some predictions.

With the football season across Europe already a few weeks deep, it can only mean one thing for FIFA – the new game is almost here. And, with FIFA 23, we’re only a week away from that early access period.

The new game, which is the final one to use the FIFA branding, will open up to players on September 27, but there will be a period before that where fans can make a start on their Ultimate Team using the Web App.

With the Web App opening up on September 21, EA SPORTS will be dropping the first set of Team of the Week cards for FIFA 23. So, we’ve got some predictions for who might grab an upgraded card early on.

EA Kylian Mbappe is the star of the FIFA 23 cover again.

Headlining our predictions for TOTW 1 are Heung-Min Son, Robert Lewandowski, Ciro Immobile, William Saliba, Federico Valverde, and Cody Gakpo. Yes, it could be a stacked crop of cards right away.

Son is guaranteed a special card off the bat, given he fired home a hat-trick for Spurs after coming off the bench against Leicester City. Similarly, Lewandowksi continued his fine form for Barcelona with a two-goal outing against Elche. Saliba, who has made an eye-catching start to life in the Arsenal first team, also got on the score sheet and kept a clean sheet against Brentford.

We’ve also given nods to the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Teji Savanier, Marco Verratti, Jonas Hofmann, and Rafa Silva. So, check out the full list of predictions below:

FIFA 23 TOTW 1 Predictions | Team of the Week 1

GK: Jeremias Ledesma – Cadiz

GK: Rafal Gikiewicz – FC Augsburg

RB: Pablo Maffeo – RCD Mallorca

RB: Alastair Johnston – Montreal Impact

LB: Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warsaw

CB: William Saliba – Arsenal

CB: Armando Izzo – Monza

CDM: Joao Palhinha – Fulham

CM: Marco Verratti – PSG

CM: Gaston Brugman – LA Galaxy

CM: Conor Hourihane – Derby County

CAM: Teji Savanier – Montpellier

CAM: Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt

RM: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach

LW: Heung-Min Son – Spurs

LW: Cody Gakpo – PSV

RW: Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

RW: Aitor – Panathinaikos

CF: Rafa – Benfica

CF: Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese

ST: Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio

ST: Borja Igelsias – Real Betis

ST: Sheraldo Becker – Union Berlin

ST: Mama Balde – Troyes

Given that EA SPORTS hasn’t made any announcement about switching up the usual release day and time for Team of the Week, it’s safe to assume it’ll be sticking to 6 pm on Wednesday.

That means that TOTW 1 will arrive on Wednesday, September 21 at 6 pm, meaning you’ll have to use the Web App to try and get the new players. So, best of luck.

Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.