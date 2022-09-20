FIFA 23 TOTW 1 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 1 for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will be launching as a part of the Web App period for the new game. So, we’ve got some predictions.
With the football season across Europe already a few weeks deep, it can only mean one thing for FIFA – the new game is almost here. And, with FIFA 23, we’re only a week away from that early access period.
The new game, which is the final one to use the FIFA branding, will open up to players on September 27, but there will be a period before that where fans can make a start on their Ultimate Team using the Web App.
With the Web App opening up on September 21, EA SPORTS will be dropping the first set of Team of the Week cards for FIFA 23. So, we’ve got some predictions for who might grab an upgraded card early on.
Headlining our predictions for TOTW 1 are Heung-Min Son, Robert Lewandowski, Ciro Immobile, William Saliba, Federico Valverde, and Cody Gakpo. Yes, it could be a stacked crop of cards right away.
Son is guaranteed a special card off the bat, given he fired home a hat-trick for Spurs after coming off the bench against Leicester City. Similarly, Lewandowksi continued his fine form for Barcelona with a two-goal outing against Elche. Saliba, who has made an eye-catching start to life in the Arsenal first team, also got on the score sheet and kept a clean sheet against Brentford.
We’ve also given nods to the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Teji Savanier, Marco Verratti, Jonas Hofmann, and Rafa Silva. So, check out the full list of predictions below:
FIFA 23 TOTW 1 Predictions | Team of the Week 1
- GK: Jeremias Ledesma – Cadiz
- GK: Rafal Gikiewicz – FC Augsburg
- RB: Pablo Maffeo – RCD Mallorca
- RB: Alastair Johnston – Montreal Impact
- LB: Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warsaw
- CB: William Saliba – Arsenal
- CB: Armando Izzo – Monza
- CDM: Joao Palhinha – Fulham
- CM: Marco Verratti – PSG
- CM: Gaston Brugman – LA Galaxy
- CM: Conor Hourihane – Derby County
- CAM: Teji Savanier – Montpellier
- CAM: Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt
- RM: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach
- LW: Heung-Min Son – Spurs
- LW: Cody Gakpo – PSV
- RW: Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
- RW: Aitor – Panathinaikos
- CF: Rafa – Benfica
- CF: Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese
- ST: Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona
- ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
- ST: Borja Igelsias – Real Betis
- ST: Sheraldo Becker – Union Berlin
- ST: Mama Balde – Troyes
FIFA 23 TOTW 1 release date & time
Given that EA SPORTS hasn’t made any announcement about switching up the usual release day and time for Team of the Week, it’s safe to assume it’ll be sticking to 6 pm on Wednesday.
That means that TOTW 1 will arrive on Wednesday, September 21 at 6 pm, meaning you’ll have to use the Web App to try and get the new players. So, best of luck.
Should anything change, for whatever reason, we'll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.