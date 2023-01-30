FIFA 23 title update 7: Corner kick positioning, improved offside calls, more

FIFA 23 announced an upcoming title update 7 that addresses transfer market glitches, corner kick player positioning, and improves referee logic.

Team of the Year usually provides one of the most memorable experiences of the year for FIFA fans, but bugs have marred FIFA 23’s promo. A glitch awarded players the incorrect version of TOTY Courtois, and bugged packs gave users World Cup players.

Both glitches came just days after four promo cards accidentally received nerfs, sending the transfer market into a frenzy.

EA apologized for the recent slew of mishaps and released a long list of changes coming to the game soon in FIFA 23’s title update 7.

EA Sports Attackers now have a better chance of winning the ball on corner kicks.

FIFA 23 corner kick positioning adjusted

FIFA 23 title update 6 nerfed the velocity and accuracy of powered corner kicks. Community members complained it was too easy to score directly from the corner spot.

Ever since EA made it harder to score from corner kicks, players have struggled to create as many chances on offense. In the upcoming update, the developers announced that taller players are likelier to place themselves in attack-oriented positions. This should balance the scales and make it easier to score again.

FIFA 23 improves offsides calls and ref logic

EA also confirmed title update 7 improves referee decision-making for offside calls. Players sometimes would make a run on the touch line out of bounds and incorrectly get called for being in an offside position.

FIFA 23 title update 7 patch notes

Here are the full FIFA 23 title update 7 patch notes. EA did not provide an official release date for the update.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When returning from Transfer Market Live Search Results after performing a search using search filters, those filters could have incorrectly returned to their default settings. This issue was previously listed on the EASF Tracker.

Player Items sometimes displayed incorrectly on the Transfer Recommendations tile.

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Adjusted corner kick positioning for the attacking team so that taller players are more likely to place themselves in attack-oriented positions.

Addressed the following issues:

Improved referee logic when deciding to call for an offside when the offending player was outside of the pitch’s playing area.

In some rare situations, a requested pass would not be performed by the ball carrier.

In rare cases, some tackling animations did not play correctly.

Sometimes, an Outside Of The Foot Shot animation did not occur when the shot was requested correctly.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added the ability for players to automatically download the latest visual assets such as balls, kits, and more, without a Title Update. An automatic download can occur when starting the title or when entering modes. When a download is taking place, a message will appear on screen. Downloads can be manually canceled by following the on screen button prompt, but note that some downloads may be required for online play.

Update some kits, badges, player portraits, and tifos.

Addressed the following issues: