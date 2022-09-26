FIFA 23 release time: When does FIFA 23 unlock in your country for PlayStation, Xbox & PC?

With FIFA 23 inching towards its full release, here’s when the upcoming football sim releases in your country on each platform, including PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

September is coming to an end which means FIFA 23 is on the verge of release. The game will be the franchise’s final iteration before it gets rebranded to EA SPORTS FC.

While it originally launches on September 30, 2022, players who pre-ordered will have three-day early access to the game. However, the time of release is not going to be the same.

If you’re wondering when FIFA 23 unlocks in your country, here’s everything you need to know about its release time.

EA Mbappe is one of the rumored players to have 5-star skills in FIFA 23.

When does FIFA 23 release in your country?

FIFA 23 release time will be midnight on September 30, in your local time zone. Although the game releases on Friday, September 30, 2022, the exact time of release will be different for everyone across the globe.

As we mentioned earlier, players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will get early access to the game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The time of release remains unchanged, i.e., midnight in your local time zone.

The unlock time will be the same irrespective of the platform, so PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, GoogleStadia, and PC will all be at the same time.

If you want to get your hands on the game early and that too with a discount, our pre-order guide has got everything sorted for you.

FIFA 23 editions, price & content

Like always, there are two editions of FIFA 23 – Standard and Ultimate. Here’s a rundown of the price you pay for the game and the content you get along with it:

Edition Price Content Standard £59.99 / $59.99 (PS4 and Xbox One), £64.99 / $69.99 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) Access to Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA Football One TOTW1 Player, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, Career Mode Homegrown Talent Ultimate £89.99 / $99.99 Three days of early access (From September 27), One untradeable FIFA World Cup FUT Heroes player (if preordered before August 21), 4600 FIFA Points, One TOTW1 player, FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

The best thing about FIFA 23 is that the game comes with full cross-platform play support this time around.

So, there you have it – there’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23’s release time in your country. Be sure to check our FIFA 23 page to keep yourself updated with the latest news and guides.