FIFA 23 pro reports opponent over racist team name targeting Vinicius Jr

Here’s how to tell if it’s a walkout in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

A pro FIFA 23 player reported another user for targeting Real Madrid star Vincius Jr with a racist Ultimate Team name.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team gives players complete control. Users can create teams using their favorite footballers, jerseys, stadiums, badges, and more. The mode also allows players to create their own team name.

The freedom Ultimate Team provides doesn’t come without its risks. EA restricts the use of offensive language in their team names, but that hasn’t fully prevented players from abusing the system.

Article continues after ad

A FIFA 23 players was able to slip through the cracks and use an offensive name targeting Vincius Jr, and a pro player urged the developers to take action.

FIFA 23 pro player reports player for using racist team name

Following a May 21 match against Real Madrid, Valencia banned a fan for life for making racist gestures at Vincius Jr. The club is still working with authorities to ban other individuals involved in the racial abuse.

While loading into an Ultimate team match, a FIFA 23 pro, SpiderKong, noticed that the opponent named their team “Monicius Jr,” and the Valencia badge. Mono translates to monkey in Spanish.

Article continues after ad

SpiderKong responded: “Guys, did you see the team name of this sicko? He is using the Valencia crest and the name Monicius Jr. I am going to report this son of a b**ch after the game. This son of a b**ch has to be banned.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Racist acts directed at Vincius Jr are an ongoing issue in Spain. On May 23, CNN reported that seven people were arrested in relation to incidents of racist abuse directed at the Brazilian forward.

Article continues after ad

Spanish police detained four men for allegedly hanging an effigy of Vinicius Jr off a bridge, and three others were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the racist gestures in the Valencia match.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not this player has been banned.