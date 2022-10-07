FIFA 23 players praise power shooting as best new feature

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

FIFA 23 introduces a long laundry list of new features, but power shooting stands out among the crowd for some players.

Players are still learning the ropes of FIFA 23, but the game’s meta is beginning to take shape. Most notably, the lengthy AcceleRATE trait completely changes how players view taller players. Usually, bulkier players are labeled ‘clunky’ by the community, but FIFA 23 balances the scales.

Other game-changing additions include a rework to the chemistry system, position changes, and cross-play.

Power shots fly under the radar but are a valuable new addition to FIFA 23. The cat may be out of the bag as players discover how powerful the new skill could be when executed properly.

FIFA 23 players praise addition of power shots

EA Sports Power shots are hard to master but lethal in the right situation.

Power shots require a wind-up, making it a high-risk, high-reward shot. Players can easily steal the ball while attempting it.

They are also semi-assisted, not fully assisted, so the hard part is nailing accuracy. Your first few attempts will most likely go to the corner flag instead of finding the back of the net.

Despite these drawbacks, players seem to be enjoying the new mechanic. Reddit user DarkandBrisingr created a thread saying, “power shots have to be some of the most fun I’ve had in FIFA in a long time.”

One player added an extra wrinkle to using power shots by canceling them mid-wind up. “I started canceling my power shots and dribbling past them, and it works so so good.”

Another user offered some advice saying, “They take a while to get the hang of, but when you’re doing it correctly, in most cases anyways, it’ll feel like you’re almost aiming at the center of the goal.”

A third player argued, “I absolutely agree. Banging power shots with Haaland is probably the most fun I’ve ever had on FIFA; I’ll be screwed if they nerf them.”

Powers shots require a steep learning curve, but try the new feature yourself and find out what everyone is missing out on.