FIFA 23 players are awestruck over ‘beautiful’ FUT card designs

Ryan Lemay . 1 hour ago

Get ready for epic matches across different platforms.

A FIFA 23 card design leak excited players over the ‘beautiful’ new FUT cards.

EA thought outside of the box and introduced a few new promos in FIFA 22. Winter Wildcards, Fantasy FUT, Versus, and FUT Captains all garnered gorgeous card designs.

The First FIFA 23 trailer dropped on July 20, and EA unveiled its plans for cross-platform capabilities. EA did not yet reveal any information on Ultimate Team.

Fortunately, FIFA leaker Exofifa gave Ultimate Team players a sneak peek at the FIFA 23 card designs. The images are leaked, so all information must be taken with a grain of salt.

FIFA leaker reveals new FIFA 23 card designs

Reddit User Slip_Electrical created a Reddit thread asking the FIFA community’s opinion on the leaked FIFA 23 card design.

The overwhelming feedback was positive, and players can’t wait to get their hands on them.

FIFA insider Donk confirmed that FIFA World Cup Hero cards are a new addition to FIFA 23. Players that pre-order FIFA 23 before August 21 receive a free World Cup FUT Heroes player.

Yaya Toure, Park Ji Sung, and Carvalho are the first three confirmed World Cup Fut Hero cards.

One Reddit user said, “beautiful designs, especially the inform one. I like that the pattern on the common gold cards goes over the rare ones, nice detail.”

Another user added, “their design team, in-house or outsourced, has done a pretty good job with these ones. The inform design looks quite vibrant.”

The Hero card design and World Cup Hero card design also received praise from people.

Which FIFA card design is your favorite?