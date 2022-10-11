FIFA 23 October 11 update patch notes: Pass speed changes, goalkeeper buffs, more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

FIFA 23’s October 11 update streamlines objectives, improves menu stability and makes several fan-requested gameplay changes.

FIFA 23 hit shelves on September 27 and for the most part, launched without any hitches. However, on October 9, a 25,000-tradeable FUT Hero pack caused huge market losses and gifted massive profits for a select few.

AcceleRATE redefines player speed, and players discovered lengthy players dominate Ultimate Team. A mistake prevented users from taking advantage of the new feature, forcing EA to respond.

EA’s October 11 update gets back in the community’s good graces, addressing UI issues and gameplay concerns.

Passing speed changes and goalkeeper buffs

FIFA 23 emphasizes build-up play, but weak passes sometimes resulted in frustrating turnovers. Increased ground pass velocity makes breaking presses much easier and allows more freedom in the final third.

There is nothing worse than perfectly executing a manual stand tackle and having the attacker still waltz by on a breakaway. Standing tackles are more likely to win possession back, and for players that do find their way through on goal, chip shots are more accurate.

Goalkeepers made some head-scratching errors, but the update improves saves close to their bodies, fixes their positioning on long shots, improves their reaction to chip shots, and adjusts their reaction time.

EA Sports FIFA 23’s October 5 update improves overall goalkeeper performance.

Notable UI changes include finally removing pack animations when redeeming Stadium items from Objectives and fixing stability issues when opening packs.

EA did not give a specific release date but said the Update will be available soon.

Full FIFA 23 October 11 live tuning update patch notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

Added a Chemistry indicator appearing on Player Items when previewing a swap between out of position Player Items.

Removed pack opening animations when redeeming Stadium Items from Objectives, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions rewards.

Removed several screens that would appear before playing individual FUT Moments.

A Player Item’s Secondary Positions are now visible in the top left part of the screen when using the Actions radial menu.

Addressed the following issues:

Some SBC rewards were missing the untradeable label. This was a visual issue only and SBCs with untradeable rewards were referenced as such in SBC descriptions.

The do not show this message again option did not take effect when performing Squad Actions on the Squad screen.

The in-game scoreboard did not always display correctly in Squad Battles.

Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.

[PC] Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Chipped penalty shots can only be performed towards the middle third section of the goal.

Adjusted chipped penalty shot ball trajectories to be less lofted overall.

Improved the likelihood of Standing Tackles winning the ball back.

Increased the ball velocity for all Ground Passes.

Increased accuracy of Chip Shots.

Addressed the following issues:

Goalkeepers could sometimes react too quickly to certain shots.

In some cases, shoulder challenges from behind did not result in a foul being called when it should have been.

Sometimes, goalkeepers positioned themselves too far off the goal line when attempting to save long shots.

In some difficult defensive heading scenarios, players could miss the header, especially when under pressure from an opposing player.

When attempting to run back to the goal line to save a Chip Shot, goalkeepers could have incorrectly attempted to catch the ball instead.

Improved dribbling animation transitions after taking a stumbling touch on the ball.

Goalkeepers were sometimes unable to save shots aimed very close to their bodies.

Some Ground Passes could result in the ball traveling at faster than intended velocities.

Three star Skill Move players with a Sprint Speed and Acceleration above 85 could not perform a Fake Shot from a sprint.

In rare cases, the ball carrier could sprint over the ball and lose control of it.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

The in-game scoreboard displayed incorrectly during Playable Highlights.

In some cases, post-match interviews could contain questions not relevant to the situation.

In some cases, the player’s team could unintentionally have less Playable Highlights than the opposition.

In some cases, AI managers could sell too many players without replacing them.

Some league standings did not correctly show which teams qualified for European Competitions. This was a visual issue only.

The Transfers tab could display an incorrect league for a scouted player. This was a visual issue only.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur when simulating matches.

Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

Seasonal XP could sometimes display as 0 in VOLTA FOOTBALL. This was a visual issue only.

Item Rarities were not correctly labeled in the VOLTA Shop.

The Pro Clubs team Captain would take corner kicks instead of the assigned corner kick taker.

When playing in the Any position, the post match Pro Clubs progression screens did not reflect that.

When a free kick was being taken during a Pro Clubs match, the camera changed to the Free Kick one for all teammates instead of just the taker.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues: